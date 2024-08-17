Rema knows his position, and he revels in it

On stage: Rema performs during the Wireless Festival 2024 at Finsbury Park, London, on 14 July. Photo: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

Nigerian superstar Rema has emerged as a fixture on the global stage since Calm Down became one of the biggest triumphs of the present Afrobeats wave.

On any given day, Rema could be making a provocative critique of how Europe hoards African art on stage in London, performing at a billionaire’s wedding in India or hanging out with A-list music and football icons in New York City.

The whirlwind schedule that the 24-year-old artist (born Divine Ikubor) has settled into contrasts with his modest upbringing in Benin City. But that doesn’t mean Rema has strayed far from his origins.

Benin Boys, the lead single of his sophomore record Heis, is a homage to Rema’s beloved hometown.

He teams up with fellow homeboy Shallipopi to run through minor and major specifics of hailing from Nigeria’s fourth-largest city. Its local colour and braggadocio makes it the perfect lead single for Heis.

At a brisk 27 minutes and 38 seconds, the record is a portrait of Rema’s vision of himself as an entertainer. He knows exactly how he wants to come across and seizes full artistic control to achieve this.

On Hehehe, Rema scrambles conventional consensus and situates himself smack in the middle of the conversation of greatness.

With chest-thumping confidence he declares: “No more big three, there’s now a big four” — writing himself into the exclusive ranks of Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid.

Cheeky, but the record makes a convincing case that Rema is exactly who he says he is.

This new album is a departure from his debut Rave & Roses in that Rema is unburdened by the demands of going pop for mass appeal.

This Rema is in top form, assured of his place, yet hungry enough to make each song a furious manifesto of self.

Think of He is as an exuberant time at an addictive rave session — one that ends somewhat prematurely and leaves you excited to do it all over again.

This article first appeared in The Continent, the pan-African weekly newspaper produced in partnership with the Mail & Guardian. It’s designed to be read and shared on WhatsApp. Download your free copy here