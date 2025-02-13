Diary: Love at Nirox, Yes, I Will drops, HERoines of Jazz pay homage to matriarchs

Love me do: AusTebza will be one of the acts taking the stage at The Concert for Love in the Nirox Sculpture Park on Sunday. (Photo supplied)

Love meets music in sculpture garden

Set against the backdrop of the Cradle of Humankind, outside Johannesburg, The Concert for Love at Nirox Sculpture Park on Sunday 16 February explores the profound relationship between love and music.

This acoustic experience delves into how these two forces intertwine to shape emotional landscapes, using a blend of original compositions and carefully selected cover songs.

Stripped down to its essence, the music allows the rawness of lyrics, harmonies and melodies to take centre stage, exploring love’s many forms with delicate nuance.

The concert continues the bonds formed by a collection of South Africa’s finest musicians during their collaborative performance at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens last year.

The line-up features Zolani Mahola, Arno Carstens, Laurie Levine, AusTebza, Albert Frost, Tubatsi Moloi, Sky Dladla, Keketso Bolofo, Wynand Davel and David Watkyns, with instrumental sets by Richard Bruyns and a sunset showcase by Resonance String Quartet. Gates open at 10am. Tickets are R500 for general admission, and the concert is free for children under 10.

Stop and listen to the The Stylistics’ brand-new album

Soul legends The Stylistics are back with their first new album in nearly two decades, Falling in Love with my Girl, set for worldwide release on 21 February.

Renowned for timeless hits like Stop, Look, Listen and You Make Me Feel Brand New, the group is set to enchant fans once again.

The album’s first single Yes, I Will, featuring Shania Twain, drops on Valentine’s Day. Twain, who co-wrote the track with Nathan East and Tom Cridland, says, “I’m just really excited to share it with the whole world.”

Produced by Cridland and executive produced by his wife Deborah Cridland, the 21-track album features collaborations with legendary artists including Ronnie Wood, Gene Simmons, members of The Elton John Band, Ray Parker Jr, Steve Lukather, and more.

Jazz concert highlights the contribution of women

Celebrate the power of women in jazz at HERoines of Jazz 2025 — An Ode to the Matriarch.

Curated by MarumoFemme, this groundbreaking event pays tribute to the matriarchs of jazz who have shaped the genre with their resilience, creativity and spirit.

Set amid the serene landscapes of Shades of Summer Boutique Hotel in Centurion, Pretoria, this immersive experience promises a day of soul-stirring melodies and electrifying performances.

On 27 April, from 11am to 10pm, an exceptional line-up of artists will redefine jazz by blending tradition with modern influences. This isn’t just a concert — it’s a celebration of diversity, motherhood and innovation.

Tickets are on sale now.