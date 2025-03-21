Diary: Javett art and cuisine, Joburg Ballet returns to Roodepoort Theatre, Thulile Zama and friends

Jazz rhythms: Thulile Zama will put on a performance in Durban before embarking on a tour.

Thulile Zama and Friends back at Durban eatery

After a stunning debut performance at St Clements Restaurant in December, celebrated Durban vocalist Thulile Zama will return for a live show on Friday 4 April. Known for her soulful voice and fusion of Afro-jazz and neo-soul, Zama promises an evening filled with rich melodies, electrifying instrumental solos and heartfelt storytelling. Accompanied by a band, she will perform a mix of original compositions and reimagined classics, showcasing her connection to South African and global music traditions. Zama gained recognition as a founding member of the jazz group Heels Over Head. Her performance at St Clements will also provide a sneak peek into her tour, which will take her across South Africa and beyond. The concert is supported by the treasury and the Southern African Music Rights Organisation.

Tickets available via Webtickets.

Three-ballet feast coming to Roodepoort Theatre

Joburg Ballet makes its return to the Roodepoort Theatre from 28 March to 6 April with DreamScapes, a triple bill showcasing the company’s versatility. This transformative programme features the ethereal beauty of Les Sylphides, the spiritual depth of Kitty Phetla’s The Underworld & Elsewhere and the vibrant energy of Dane Hurst’s Resonance. Les Sylphides, a classical ballet masterpiece set to Chopin’s music, sets the stage for a journey through grace and harmony. Phetla’s contemporary work delves into the metaphysical ties between generations, while Hurst’s Resonance celebrates the power of music and dance inspired by South African culture. This programme weaves tradition, ancestry, and innovation, offering audiences a profound reflection on our shared humanity. Don’t miss this event at one of Gauteng’s finest smaller theatres.

Tickets available for R150.

Engage with art in a new and delicious way

Cooking up culture: Chef Gontse Mai will prepare dishes that follow the themes of the art at Tour and Taste: The Purple Plate.

In commemoration of Human Rights Day on 21 March 21, the Javett Art Centre at the University of Pretoria invites you to a unique fusion of art and food at Tour and Taste: The Purple Plate. This immersive experience pairs the powerful visual narratives of the We, The Purple art exhibition with the culinary storytelling of chef Gontse Mai. Guests will be able to explore thought-provoking artworks, including pieces by Noria Mabasa, Gerard Sekoto and Gladys Mgudlandlu, before indulging in a specially curated menu that draws inspiration from South Africa’s rich culinary traditions. From mopane worms and biltong to amagwinya (vetkoek) and sweet koeksisters, the dishes on offer echo the themes of resilience, identity and heritage that are explored in the art. This event promises a sensory journey through history, culture and shared experiences.

Tickets are R450 via Webtickets.