Mommy Club Season 2: New faces, unfiltered drama

Mommy Club is back on Showmax with a fresh new season and an even fresher set of faces. Now nine episodes in, the show has introduced us to four new moms — Mrs J, Noksie, Pheladi and Vuyi — who’ve joined returning stars Happy Simelane and Jabulile Sande.

The addition of the new cast has brought an undeniable shift in energy, and if one thing is clear, it’s that these women are not here to play it safe.

Set against the backdrop of modern motherhood in South Africa, Mommy Club dives into the lives of six women who are juggling family life, businesses, personal dreams, and their buzzing social calendars — all while raising their kids.

It’s a glamorous, high-energy show that blends heartwarming family moments with unfiltered drama, just the way reality TV fans like it.

What stands out this season is the bold presence of the new moms. From the very beginning, they’ve shown they won’t be sidelined or silenced. Whether they’re clashing with each other or challenging the status quo, their arrival has shaken things up.

The dynamic between the OGs and the newbies is fiery, unpredictable, and, yes, full of the kind of scheming and screaming that’s made the show so addictive.

That said, not every episode hits the mark. With runtimes hovering around an hour, the pacing can be a bit of a slog.

At times, a single scene stretches on for what feels like forever, testing the patience of even the most dedicated viewers.

It’s during these drawn-out moments that it’s easy to find yourself scrolling through social media or checking emails, just waiting for the action to pick back up again.

Still, despite its flaws, Mommy Club delivers something that many shows in the genre fail to – a glimpse into the multifaceted lives of real women navigating motherhood in the public eye.

These aren’t one-dimensional characters; they’re strong, stylish, complex individuals with stories worth telling. And even with all the theatrics, there’s something powerful about seeing them open up about their struggles and successes, their love lives and children, and the pressure of maintaining it all.

There’s an undeniable glamour to the show — from luxury lifestyles to high-end fashion — but beneath it all lies something deeply human.

That’s what keeps audiences tuning in week after week. The authenticity, even amid the chaos, gives the show heart.

So, while Mommy Club might not be the most perfectly polished reality show out there, it’s got enough sparkle, sass and sincerity to keep us watching. Whether you’re in it for the drama, the fashion or the behind-the-scenes look at mommyhood done differently, one thing’s for sure — these moms aren’t just surviving, they’re thriving, and they’re doing it all in front of the camera.