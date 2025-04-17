Nomfundo Moh’s new track has it all rapped up

Love song: Nomfundo Moh says she has no plans to release an album in the short term but more singles will follow on the back of her recently released Ndizamshini. Photo: Leeroy Jason Photography

By now, South African songstress Nomfundo Moh has cemented herself as a household name — known for her ethereal voice, soul-stirring lyrics and the kind of sound that feels like a warm embrace on a cold morning.

But on her latest single Ndizamshini, featuring the ever-electric Blaq Diamond, she takes a bold detour. And it’s not just a flirtation with a new sound — it’s a full-blown creative reintroduction.

“Ndizamshini is a fusion of Afro-pop and hip-hop,” she says with a calm certainty — the kind that comes from deep intention.

“My beats are usually a fusion of Afro-pop and any other genre and the aim is to bring people that love music together using one song,” she continues.

It’s this unifying ethos that threads through all of Moh’s work, and this time, it’s armed with a little more bass and bravado.

Enter Blaq Diamond — a duo that’s long been celebrated for their genre-blending genius and lyrical dexterity.

Their influence here is undeniable.

“Blaq Diamond makes this kind of music where they blend Afro-pop with hip-hop,” she adds, “and that helped me get out of my comfort zone and try something new — which is writing a rap verse.”

Yes, you heard that right — Nomfundo Moh raps. And she doesn’t just rap — she bars up.

For an artist who has built her name through softness, vulnerability and sonic grace, this feels like a revelation.

There’s edge in her voice, fire in her delivery and an unmistakable confidence that crackles through the track.

And yet, beneath the swagger, Ndizamshini remains a love song at heart. “It is a song dedicated to lovers — just to encourage them that love conquers all,” she shares.

Her creative process is as grounded as it is intuitive: “I am at home in my own space where I am free to write whatever,” she explains.

“I then go to the studio with a solid idea of what I want, then the producer can take it from there.”

That solitude is where the magic begins — and, with Ndizamshini, the result is a masterpiece that speaks to artistic courage and playful reinvention.

The public’s response? A resounding, “Yes!”

“I am super happy with how the song has been received so far,” she says with a smile that you can hear.

“I have been getting great responses about my verse, which makes me happy, because I have never rapped on any of my songs before.”

The surprise was real — and deliciously welcome: “I did something new for the first time and people were mindblown because they did not see this coming.”

While fans might be hoping this new sound will lead to a full album, Moh has other plans — or perhaps, a slower rhythm.

“I have no plans of dropping an album this year,” she confirms, “but I will be working on a few singles.”

Ever the collaborator, she teases about upcoming partnerships, though plays coy about who’s in the mix.

“I believe in collaboration … but I will not tell who I will be collaborating with until it has been finalised.”

With three albums already gracing our playlists, Moh is letting her music breathe. But if Ndizamshini is anything to go by, we can expect her next chapter to be full of bold surprises — and bars we never saw coming.