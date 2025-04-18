Diary: Soulaced with Louie Vega, Hamba Ungemi on tour, Mantsopa at Market Theatre

Louie Vega will headline a night of house music at The Forum in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

Soulaced Sessions returns with Louie Vega

Get ready for a night of rhythm, soul and deep house grooves as Soulaced Sessions makes its long-awaited return on Friday 17 May at The Forum in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

Headlining this electrifying evening is none other than Grammy Award-winning Louie Vega, one half of the legendary Masters at Work duo.

A pioneer in global house music, Vega’s soulful fusion of Latin, jazz and Afro-house has made him a beloved figure on South Africa’s vibrant scene.

Presented in partnership with Kaya 959, the event features powerhouse sets from local legends Glen Lewis, DJ Kent and Edsoul.

This seasonal celebration promises an unforgettable “day into night” vibe. Tickets are available at Computicket.

Nomabotwe takes Hamba Ungemi on tour

After the success of her debut album Hamba Ungemi, released in November, South African singer-songwriter Nomabotwe is stepping into the spotlight with two live shows.

After nearly two decades as a backing vocalist for artists like Ringo Madlingozi, Arno Carstens and the late Stompie Mavi, the Gqeberha-born artist takes centre stage, bringing her powerful voice and heartfelt storytelling to Cape Town and East London, after a sold-out album launch last year.

Hamba Ungemi, meaning “don’t stop, keep going”, is a reflection of Nomabotwe’s journey, perseverance and artistic growth.

Catch her at the Homecoming Centre, at the Star Theatre, in Cape Town on 3 May, and at the East London Guild Theatre on 10 May.

Tickets are R250 at Quicket.

Mantsopa is back at The Market Theatre

Following its acclaimed reading at Joburg’s The Market Theatre in October, Mantsopa returns as a fully staged production from 30 April to 11 May.

Written and directed by Dr Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha, the play tells the story of the prophetess, seer and rainmaker Mantsopa, whose legacy is rooted in Basotho history. Born in 1793, she overcame famine and turmoil to become a revered adviser to King Moshoeshoe I, known for her spiritual gifts and fearless truth-telling.

This new production tells her story through her fictional great-granddaughter, Tholoana, a rising music star torn between her calling and the lure of fame. Guided by her ancestor’s spirit, she embarks on a journey of self-discovery and ancestral connection.

Featuring Florence Masebe, Leomile, Tseko Monaheng and live musical accompaniment, it is a tribute to Basotho heritage.

Tickets are available via Webtickets.