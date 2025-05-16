A literary event to bookmark

Cover to cover: The 13th Kingsmead Book Fair (above), to be held on 24 May at Kingsmead College in Melrose, Johannesburg, has something for everyone, says its director Alex Bouche.

There’s something unmistakably tender, bold and rooted about the annual Kingsmead Book Fair — something that stretches beyond the crisp paper of books and settles into the spirit of a nation thirsty for words that heal, challenge, provoke and unite.

Now in its 13th year, this cultural landmark, in association with Standard Bank, returns to the leafy embrace of Kingsmead College in Melrose, Johannesburg, on 24 May.

It does so not merely as a literary gathering but as a living, breathing tapestry of ideas where voices echo across age, race, class and creed.

This year’s theme, Birds of a Feather Bookmark Together, is both lyrical and profound — sounding almost like a proverb whispered by a grandmother at twilight. It speaks to belonging, to flight, to community.

It is a soft rebellion against isolation, a call to assemble around shared stories. And according to Alex Bouche, director of the fair, the theme came out of an desire to craft something that embodies the power of reading to unite us.

“Reading brings all people together,” she says, and that heartbeat pulses through every session and every page turned on that day.

Curating a festival like this is not for the faint of heart. With the guidance of a passionate committee — Jennifer Platt, Onke Mazibuko, Sue Nyathi, Bruce Dennill and Pamela Power — Bouche and her team began shaping the fair as early as September.

Publishers, publicists and literary scouts all play their part but what sets Kingsmead apart is its unwavering commitment to relevance and representation. Each panel is more than a talk — it’s a carefully woven narrative featuring authors and books that reflect, challenge and celebrate who we are now.

From the start, Kingsmead Book Fair has centred South African voices. That focus has paid off in the authenticity of its conversations and in the crowd it attracts: a mosaic of people, cosmopolitan and diverse, who come to soak up literature that speaks directly to them.

Families, teachers, students, seasoned bibliophiles, reluctant readers — all find something to hold on to, whether in the young adult tent or among the heavyweights of non-fiction and memoir.

One of the most potent powers of literature is its ability to nudge open the doors of conversation.

At a time when South Africa’s social and political landscape feels increasingly polarised, the Kingsmead Book Fair dares to be a meeting ground.

“Our panels are relevant,” Bouche notes. “We discuss hot topics that are happening in the world right now.”

This year will see voices like Antjie Krog and Khaya Dlanga sparking debate. Tony Leon will bring his political acumen; Zukiswa Wanner her global pan-African insight.

And what about the next generation of readers and writers? Kingsmead does not forget them. The Young Writers’ Competition, launched in 2022, is one of the festival’s crown jewels. This year’s prompt — Seeds, Roots, Bloom, Grow — reads like a manifesto for young minds.

The competition is open to children aged six to 18 and, beyond the cash prizes and book vouchers, lies something even more valuable — validation. A gentle yet fierce reminder that their voices matter.

Kingsmead’s ethos doesn’t end at the gates of privilege. With a strong social responsibility programme, the fair ensures access for those who might otherwise be excluded.

Free tickets are distributed to organisations and reading groups, and the annual book drive ensures stories continue to flow long after the tents have been packed up.

All proceeds from the day go to the Kingsmead Trust, funding full bursaries for 60 young women in the senior school — covering not only tuition, but meals, uniforms and opportunities that many only dream of.

Organising an event of this scale is not without its challenges. Striking the right balance of voices, topics and genres each year requires deep listening and honest introspection.

Some years, Bouche admits, are easier than others. But every year, the reward is the same: “The incredible energy and vibe on the day … people are so happy to be there.”

That happiness, one suspects, is not accidental — it is earned, moment by moment, book by book.

And what does the future hold for the Kingsmead Book Fair? Bouche dreams of more sponsorships — not for grandeur’s sake, but to deepen the offering: more workshops, more international guests and richer engagement. She’s quick to add: “If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it.”

Last year’s success was no fluke, and 2025 looks poised to build on that firm foundation.

So who should we be looking out for this year?

“There are too many to choose from! You wouldn’t want to miss Zelda la Grange, Tshiamo Modisane, Marina Auer, Sven Axelrad – we really have the most incredible literary talent in South Africa. I have no idea how I am going to split myself between all the incredible sessions.

“There is something for everyone,” says Bouche.

In a world hungering for connection, the Kingsmead Book Fair offers a feast of words, ideas and shared humanity. Come for the books, stay for the community.