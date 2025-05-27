Tsotsi star Presley Chweneyagae dies at 40

Presley Chweneyagae, the acclaimed actor who captured hearts worldwide with his powerful portrayal in Tsotsi.

South Africa is mourning the death of Presley Chweneyagae, the acclaimed actor who captured hearts worldwide with his powerful portrayal in Tsotsi. He died on 27 May 2025, at the age of 40, exactly two decades after the film’s release.

A statement from his agency Moonyeenn Lee Associates read: “It is with profound sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of one of South Africa’s most gifted and beloved actors, Presley Chweneyagae, at the age of 40.”

Born on 19 October 1984, in Mafikeng, Chweneyagae’s journey into acting began in his youth. Encouraged by his mother, he honed his craft at a drama school led by renowned playwright Mpumelelo Paul Grootboom.

His breakthrough came in 2005 when he was cast as David, known as Tsotsi, in Gavin Hood’s adaptation of Athol Fugard’s novel.

The film, set in Johannesburg’s Alexandra township, tells the story of a hardened gang leader who undergoes a profound transformation after inadvertently kidnapping a baby.

Chweneyagae’s performance was lauded for its depth and authenticity. Tsotsi won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film at the 78th Academy Awards, marking a significant achievement for South African cinema.

In addition, Chweneyagae received the Black Movie Award for Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role. His portrayal resonated globally, earning him recognition at various international film festivals.

Following his success in Tsotsi, Chweneyagae continued to build a diverse career in both film and television.

He appeared in notable theatre performances, such as Hamlet, Julius Caesar and Beautiful Things.

On television, he gained acclaim for his role in the telenovela The River as Cobra, where his portrayal earned him a Golden Horn at the South African Film and Television Awards.

Condolences from the people in the industry and government are pouring in, with Gauteng MEC for education, sport, arts, culture and recreation Matome Chiloane saying: “On behalf of the people of Gauteng, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Chweneyagae family, friends and the entire performing arts industry. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Chweneyagae’s death is a profound loss to the South African entertainment industry and the global arts community. His legacy endures through his memorable performances and his dedication to social causes. As we reflect on his contributions, we remember a talented actor who used his platform to tell compelling stories and inspire change.As the world commemorates the 20th anniversary of Tsotsi, we honour Presley Chweneyagae’s memory and the indelible mark he left on the world of cinema.