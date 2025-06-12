Diary: 2025 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, The Fête de la Musique returns to Victoria Yards and Thandiswa Mazwai brings Belede and Sankofa to The Lyric Theatre

Taking off: Alice Viskat’s Flughafen is playing in Scotland.

Electrifying local play at the Edinburgh Fringe

Get ready to be stranded—in the best way possible. Flughafen makes its international debut at the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe Festival with a one-hour whirlwind of screwball comedy, mystery and emotional intensity.

Set in a storm-lashed German airport terminal, four strangers face more than just flight delays as secrets unravel in real-time.

The brainchild of Cape Town’s rising star Alice Viskat, this chamber piece blends Knives Out-style tension with the Cold War intrigue of The Americans.

With a cast led by Melissa Pretorius (MelFunktion) and a script that veers from hilarious to haunting, Flughafen promises an atmospheric theatre experience.

It’s also a milestone — one of fewer than 15 female-directed South African productions to grace the Fringe in 78 years.

Catch it at Freddy’s (Venue 194), daily from 31 July to 24 August (except 8 August). Book via the Fringe website.

Fête isn’t just a concert – it’s a cultural movement

The Fête de la Musique returns to Victoria Yards, Johannesburg, on Saturday, 21 June, for its 14th edition — and it’s bigger than ever. Running from 1pm to 7pm, with free entry, this vibrant celebration of sound and community coincides with the 50th anniversary of Unesco’s International Music Day and 30 years of the French Institute of South Africa.

Expect an eclectic mix of more than 20 acts, including headliners Sun-El Musician and Bongeziwe Mabandla, both of whom lit up the stage a decade ago.

From soulful soloists to poetic collectives, the line-up showcases raw local talent selected from more than 300 applications.

The event also shines a spotlight on sustainability with support from the KiCK initiative and offers hands-on experience for young creatives through the Live Music Lab.

Come for the beats — stay for the vibe.

Thandiswa Mazwai fans are in for a rare treat

Celebration: Thandiswa Mazwai will be on stage at Gold Reef City.

Thandiswa Mazwai brings her unmistakable voice and artistry to The Lyric Theatre at Gold Reef City on Sunday, 29 June for a one-night-only performance of Belede x Sankofa.

Backed by a stellar jazz quartet, Thandiswa will journey through the powerful sonic landscapes of her acclaimed albums Belede and Sankofa, offering an evening steeped in memory, homage and Afro-futurist spirit.

Expect meditative, emotionally charged arrangements that reflect her personal and musical encounters with legends like Miriam Makeba and Hugh Masekela, as well as her travels across Africa.

This performance marks a year since the release of Sankofa, and Mazwai will curate a set that honours her roots while expanding the boundaries of contemporary African jazz.

Tickets at Webtickets range from R400 to R1 000.