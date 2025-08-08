Diary: FNB Art Joburg returns for its 18th year, Lu Dlamini to perform at the Centre for Jazz and Popular Music and Kaleidoscope Festival returns this August

Dynamic: FNB Art Joburg managing director Mandla Sibeko.

FNB Art Joburg 2025

Joburg’s cultural engine revs into high gear as FNB Art Joburg returns for its 18th year, cementing its place as Africa’s leading contemporary art fair. From Friday 5 to Sunday 7 September 2025, the Sandton Convention Centre transforms into a pan-African creative hub, featuring top galleries, artists, and thinkers. Expect a dynamic line-up including gallery HUB, LAB, MAX, and ETC, showcasing cutting-edge art, experimental installations, and rare publications. Open City (28 Aug – 11 Sep) spills the energy into the streets with satellite events across Johannesburg.

Conversations, screenings, and lectures unfold in AUX, while the GIF section celebrates photography and film. Institutions like Zeitz MOCAA and DIKAN Centre lead engagement in the ORG section.

Backed by FNB’s creative economy vision, Art Joburg isn’t just an event — it’s a movement. Don’t miss your chance to witness where African art is headed next.

Lu Dlamini live at The Centre for Jazz

Don’t miss a soul-stirring evening of music and memory as Lu Dlamini brings her latest album, Gido – A Love Letter to Resilience, to life at the Centre for Jazz and Popular Music on 13 August 2025 at 17:30.

A tribute to her late mother, Gido blends South African jazz with the sounds of indigenous instruments like the umakhweyana bow, creating a rich, emotional tapestry rooted in love, heritage, and ubuntu. Lu will be joined by her stellar band, Marius Botha, Riley Giandhari, Zibusiso Makhathini, and Ntobeko Shandu to perform tracks that honour resilience, unity and spiritual healing. Expect powerful performances of standout songs like Lwaphela uvalo and Gandhi Shembe Dube.

With collaborators such as Madala Kunene, Steve Newman, and Andile Yenana also featured on the album, this is more than a concert; it’s a celebration of legacy and hope.

Kaleidoscope Festival 2025

Violist and Kaleidoscope Festival creator Louise Lansdown.

This 22–24 August, Prince Albert becomes the cultural heartbeat of the Karoo as the Kaleidoscope Festival returns with a bold celebration of South African music, food, and community.

Expect three days of musical excellence, from world premieres and classical masterpieces to genre-bending South African grooves, set against iconic Karoo backdrops like The Swartberg Pass, Gays Dairy, and The Yellow House.

The programme features the likes of Hendrik Hofmeyr, Minette Du Toit-Pearce, and the Cape Town Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, alongside genre-hoppers Nick Turner and Schalk Joubert. The festival’s unique fusion of concerts, culinary pairings, and youth-led orchestras offers a one-of-a-kind immersive experience.

Created by violist Louise Lansdown, the festival also supports the ARCO Project, teaching strings to 80 local children through a powerful partnership with PACT.Book via Quicket and join a festival where music meets landscape, heritage meets innovation, and community takes centre stage. Visit kaleidoscopefestival.co.za for details.