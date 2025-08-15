Diary:  Kamyar Bineshtarigh’s Group Show to open at  Southern Guild this August, Don Toliver part of 2025 DStv Delicious line up and Apples releases Magic

Juicy: Musician Apples drops Magic this Women’s Month.

Apples waves her ‘Magic’ wand with new single

Born in the Eastern Cape, brought up in Johannesburg and now based in Los Angeles, singer-songwriter Apples marks Women’s Month with the release of her captivating new single, Magic.

Co-written with Marc Williams and produced by Indasoul Entertainment, the track is a cinematic, yet intimate, exploration of the intoxicating pull towards someone you know might not be right for you.

With lush production and raw, unfiltered emotion, Apples delivers a pop-driven sound that expands on her Afropop-rooted debut Hamba Nawe while staying true to the soul of a Joburg girl chasing big dreams.

Before music, Apples made her mark as a model and cultural ambassador, earning titles such as Mrs South Africa and a gold medal at iPOP Los Angeles.

Recently named one of New York Weekly’s Top 20 Inspirational Women to Watch in 2025, she’s stepping into this new chapter with purpose, passion and a powerful message.

Magic is streaming on all major platforms.

Don Toliver to perform at Johannesburg festival

The DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival, powered by LottoStar, turns up the heat on 21 and 22 September at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, in Joburg, with a Saturday line-up led by Don Toliver, Kwesta and Sjava & Big Zulu as Inkabi Zezwe.

Now in its 12th edition, the festival brings a bold fusion of local and global talent, from Toliver’s chart-topping hits to the kasi flair of South African rap royalty.

The Channel O Dance Stage will ignite with a vibrant blend of amapiano, Afro-house, hip-hop and gqom, featuring acts like Distruction Boyz, Kamo Mphela, Oscar Mbo and international DJ Ashoju.

Sunday sees house legend Sandy Rivera headline alongside DJ Kabila, Kenzhero, DJ Fresh and DJ Tira.

With a mix of world-class music, dynamic activations and great cuisine, this celebration promises an unforgettable weekend of rhythm, flavour and cultural exchange.

Tickets via Ticketmaster or deliciousfestival.com.

Bineshtarigh’s ‘Group Show’ on at Southern Guild

Floor plan: Kamyar Bineshtarigh is to exhibit in Cape Town.

This month, Southern Guild presents Group Show, Kamyar Bineshtarigh’s second solo exhibition with the gallery, opening in Cape Town on 21 August and running until 8 November.

Known for his distinctive wall-transfer technique, Bineshtarigh peels layers of paint, plaster, markings and textures directly from the walls and floors of artists’ studios across South Africa.

These extracted surfaces — from pristine to paint-splattered, from quiet textures to densely marked references — carry the residue of creative processes, social exchanges and lived histories.

In Group Show, the studio itself becomes both subject and material, thus blurring the lines between the site of making and the gallery display.

Featuring transfers from artists such as Mary Sibande, Nandipha Mntambo and Brett Charles Seiler, the exhibition reads like an archaeological archive of artistic labour.

Each piece is a preserved fragment, a memorial to the often-unseen environments that nurture creation, now suspended in time within the gallery walls.