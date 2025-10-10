‘This Is the most alive I’ve felt: Vafa Naraghi on language, laughter and the journey of belonging

Life re-engineered: Comedian Vafa Naraghi, who hails from Mahikeng in North West, is about to embark on his first solo national tour, titled Becoming South African. Photo: Man Magazine South Africa

Multi-award-winning comedian Vafa Naraghi continues to build on what started as a hobby in late 2017, performing to a group of friends, with his inaugural national stand-up comedy tour, Becoming South African.

The first show took place in Mahikeng, North West, last month; kick-starting the 11-city tour that culminates at Johannesburg’s Lyric Theatre in December.

Born to Persian parents and brought up in Mahikeng, Naraghi speaks six languages, including Setswana, isiXhosa, Afrikaans and Farsi, making his comedic style both deeply relatable and refreshingly original.

Becoming South African is his most personal and powerful work to date, drawing mostly from his experience growing up at the tail end of apartheid in Mahikeng and living and working in almost all nine provinces.

In this one-man show, Naraghi takes audiences through a journey about language, race, masculinity and national identity, all delivered with his trademark authenticity.

With two South African Comics Choice Awards, numerous nominations and over 570 000 social media followers, Naraghi continues to expand his reach while staying grounded in the art of cross-cultural storytelling.

I caught up with him to find out about his preparations for the tour and how his engineering background has assisted his comedic career.

When was the first time you hit the stage and became convinced comedy was what you wanted to do?

The first time I jumped on stage was about late 2017.

Initially, it was like eight of my friends in an apartment. They had no idea what I was doing, so I did a 40-minute set.

Then some comedians in Durban asked me to come and do a set in public for, like, five minutes. I absolutely bombed.

At the very beginning it wasn’t apparent that this was something I wanted to do because it was a hobby. The work started having an impact on people and, when I started seeing the fruits of what I was doing, it finally clicked that comedy is what I wanted to pursue.

Becoming South African is your inaugural national stand-up comedy tour, what does this moment mean for you and your career?

This is absolutely a special moment in my career. It’s my first of many stand-up comedy specials.

I think the hardest part about this one is actually just starting. I’ve been thinking about this for years. It’s so exciting — and yet so scary at the same time.

I got so much love and support around me, so it means so much that people want me to do well.

It’s also super scary having to take that leap of faith and put myself out there. So, this moment makes me feel the most alive I have been to this point in my career.

You have been in some group shows like Blacks Only with David Kau. How different was it setting up your own show for the first time?

When doing line-up shows we are all performing as a unit of soldiers supporting each other. Although you’re alone on stage, you know it’s always an effort of the entire crew in wanting all to do well.

I think the difference with the one-man show is there’s a bit more pressure because people come out for you. You are now the centre of attention.

It’s definitely more pressure but, at the same time, I get to narrate the story entirely.

Preparation for this tour was about making sure I am in the right mood and mindset. Because the show is anchored around me, I need to be in the best possible place for me to deliver.

You studied engineering, yet find yourself in the creative industry. How did you convince your family you could make a living with comedy?

There was absolutely no money in comedy for a good four or five years when I was starting off my career.

I will say I am really grateful to my parents for instilling the importance of education. I did a bachelors and master’s in engineering.

I think that set me up to look at life in a different way and for me to be able to tackle problems.

I look at the entertainment industry as very close to entrepreneurship. At the end of the day, you need to be able to create a space for yourself that is needed and required by society for them to buy into whatever you’re doing.

So, I’ve been able to apply my mind in that way to make it work.

Comedy, however, is among the toughest industries to make a living from. But if you enjoy the challenge, are determined and have tenacity, then definitely it’s a space full of opportunities.

Who were some of the comedians who inspired you growing up and in your career?

Funny enough, I didn’t know much about stand-up comedy before I started. So, some of those inspirations only came after I started and not when I was growing up.

Now, I find a lot of inspiration from African-American comedians, specifically, like in Steve Harvey.

Then, locally, I think we’ve got like an amazing bunch of some really great minds.

I think Trevor Noah was a big influence. Another one who comes to mind is Eugene Khoza who inspires me with his ability to connect with people.

In conclusion, you are the founder of Otherwise Comedy Nights, what is your view on established comedians creating spaces and mentoring young aspiring comedians on the ins and outs of the industry?

Otherwise Comedy Nights was a very special endeavour to start. It’s a place where I could curate an experience to take people through a journey filled with humour, emotions and connection.

However, I think not all comedians have the opportunity to establish these sorts of events because it takes a lot of energy.

Such platforms certainly add a lot for the industry because it gives exposure to young and upcoming comedians making the industry more reputable and sustainable.

But we can’t negate the time it takes away, and energy it takes away from us, to be able to pull these things off.

It’s an incredible feat and I take my hat off to people like David Kau who has been doing it for more than 21 years consecutively and also the likes of Celeste Ntuli with her show Celeste N Da Big Dudes Comedy Special.

I think these spaces are really important for the growth of the industry. It is just something that takes an incredible number of resources.

Vafa Naraghi: Becoming South African will be on in Gqeberha, Cape Town, Polokwane, Durban, Pretoria, Rustenburg, Kimberley, Bloemfontein and Johannesburg. Tickets are available on Webticket.