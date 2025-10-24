Opera singer Pumeza Matshikiza on joining the global fight against child abuse

Voice of the voiceless: Pumeza Matshikiza, who hails from the Eastern Cape and has graced opera stages around the world, has become an ambassador for Women and Men Against Child Abuse. Photo: Decca/Simon Fowler

At a media event earlier this month in Sandton, Johannesburg, Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) introduced their new international ambassador, South African-born global opera talent Pumeza Matshikiza.

With a deep passion for children’s rights, Matshikiza will be adding her voice to highlighting the importance of WMACA’s work to the international community.

Now in its 27th year of operation, WMACA works to raise awareness about the many complicated issues around child abuse, child sexual abuse and infanticide, among other abuse-related issues.

“Child abuse is one of our biggest problems in South Africa. Hence these kinds of initiatives need as many people as possible,” Matshikiza says. “I am looking into being the organisation’s voice whenever I am needed, connecting the organisation with my networks in Europe, because I am aware that this sort of work also needs financial support.”

In between the soothing sounds of flowing water ponds and the luxurious ceramic displays at Jenna Clifford Studio, I sat down with Matshikiza to learn more about her motives for joining the cause.

After meeting WMACA founding member and senior director Miranda Jordan, last year in London, Matshikiza was inspired to lend her voice.

The Berlin-based singer mentions anything that has to do with children, be it abuse, education or entertainment, is close to her heart. Therefore, she had a desire to do more off stage.

“I always had this sort of discontent with just wearing a big gown and going on stage with people clapping but not being associated with something that means more to me,” Matshikiza says. “So, when this happened with Miranda suggesting I join as one of the ambassadors, I was immediately sold.”

The World Health Organisation defines child abuse as the maltreatment and neglect of those under 18 years of age. This includes all types of physical, emotional, sexual, commercial and other exploitation.

According to the Department of Social Development more than 26 000 cases of child abuse and neglect were reported in the 2024-25 financial year.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has repeatedly called child abuse, gender-based violence and femicide South Africa’s “second pandemic”. These are the issues advocacy that groups such as WMACA deal with on the ground. Matshikiza’s desire to offer her assistance was inspired by this reality.

“Why are we struggling to solve this problem in South Africa — because it is one of our biggest problems? There is a lot of beauty in South Africa, don’t get me wrong, but this issue is like a dirty spot.”

Studies also show that often people who abuse children were themselves abused as kids. Meaning, if the cycle isn’t broken, it can pass down within a family for generations.

To curb this, Matshikiza advocates for more education on child abuse matters for both children and the adults in their lives.

Breaking the cycle through art, education and advocacy

According to Unicef, the UN’s children’s agency, survivors of childhood abuse often carry the trauma of sexual violence into adulthood, facing higher risks of substance abuse, social isolation and mental health issues, like anxiety and depression.

Early and effective prevention approaches are thus essential. This can include teaching positive parenting skills and promoting a healthy environment for children.

Like many children in this country — especially in rural areas and townships — Matshikiza didn’t have the privilege of a healthy and safe environment growing up as she was also a victim of child abuse.

In finding her healing, music and travel were the remedies to her invisible scars. Matshikiza was discovered by South African composer Kevin Volans, who bought her a plane ticket to London, where she won a full-scholarship at the Royal College of Music in 2004.

Over the course of two decades, Matshikiza has performed at many of the leading opera houses across Europe and the US. She has released two solo recordings, Voice of Hope and Arias, and won critical acclaim for her roles in the operas Aida and The Bartered Bride.

“I love music. I don’t know how I can ever repay music. The act of it is very therapeutic.

“If I don’t sing, then I feel something is missing. Singing is a release of energy, especially in opera where you use lots of breath to project yourself, as we don’t use microphones,” says the Eastern Cape-born singer.

“Apart from opera being therapeutic, it has taken me out of South Africa and shown me the world, which was always my childhood dream — to travel the world.

“I do write poetry as well but I haven’t published my poems yet.

“But definitely music became my healer and a source of accomplishing my childhood dreams of travelling,” Matshikiza says.

If the arts can offer healing to an individual, then certainly they can offer the same for a nation. Even more so if the artist is also actively involved and passionate about addressing social ills.

In South Africa, the arts have often served as a weapon to tackle injustice and discrimination by speaking truth to power. The struggles are now even more complex, requiring innovative approaches.

“I think at the core of art there is social activism. There are some operas from two to three hundred years ago, for instance, that were not liked because the elites of that time felt the operas were poking fun at them,” Matshikiza says.

She cites the late Miriam Makeba’s use of her voice and the stage for social activism.

“Here is this woman 30 years in exile in Europe and she cannot bury her mother. But, while in exile, she sings and tells the world about the plight of black South Africans and the situation of the country.

“An artist is really a person who reflects the time they live in and archives it for future generations. As artists, we have a duty to see what is needed in our communities.”

Matshikiza also made reference to visual artist and activist Zanele Muholi and veteran novelist Zakes Mda — how they use their arts for social engagement.

“Those two artists have been my inspirations when it comes to getting out of what they are known for and being able to do other stuff. Like Bra Zakes working with women in the rural areas making honey.”

She speaks highly of Muholi and Mda’s action-based approach as artists in social projects and community empowerment initiatives.

“They like movement and, as they move up, they are lifting everyone from every corner of the world. I find that quite special. Of course, I have respect for other artists, but these two, even though based outside the country, generally make time for their projects in South Africa.”

Hall of Fame induction and beyond

Despite being a globetrotter herself, Matshikiza hasn’t forgotten her roots and is playing an active role in community initiatives.

Besides announcing her ambassadorship to WMACA, and some community workshops, she was recently in the country to be inducted into a Hall of Fame.

As part of the Joburg City Theatres’ Hall of Fame, during Roodepoort Theatre’s 45th anniversary celebrations, 30 figures were feted. Matshikiza was one of the first.

In a country that has a tendency to only celebrate artists after they die, this was a welcome gesture for the soprano singer.

“I was pleasantly surprised when I got the email. I have been doing music for over 20 years now and to have this accolade meant a lot.

“It shows that there are people and institutions in your country that see your artistic efforts. It also showed me that I still have a lot to give.”

She adds that the accolade inspired her to bring some of her plans forward, such as collaborating with Muholi and establishing her own foundation, using the arts to educate children on social issues.

With her calm big-sister energy, Matshikiza concludes: “Children are the future​. If you take care of them, make sure they are ​safe, educated and healthy, that means you are creating a healthy and educated society.

“They​ too will grow up to create healthier environments. This is what I envision for South Africans to grow and heal.”

From township to global opera houses, Matshikiza is a powerhouse with an influential voice aiming to echo social change.

The collaboration between Matshikiza, WMACA, and even Jenna Clifford Studio, is an example of arts and advocacy in alignment. It embodies the shared belief that every child deserves protection and every act of creativity can inspire hope and healing across generations.

This collaboration elevates South Africa’s fight against child abuse to the global stage through the arts and through advocacy.