Diary: Wonderboom Airshow; Music and Lifestyle Expo; Mandisi Dyantyis in Cape Town

Take flight: The Wonderboom Airshow on Friday, promises stunts, formation flying, and tactical manoeuvres. Photo: Supplied

Thrill of flight in Gauteng with Wonderboom Airshow

Get ready to look up as the Wonderboom Airshow returns to Wonderboom Airport on Friday, 15 November, with a full day of aviation excitement.

From the thunder of jet engines to the grace of formation flying, the event celebrates the wonder

of flight with vintage warbirds, modern airliners and aerobatic displays.

The South African Air Force will showcase precision fly-pasts and tactical manoeuvres, while Airlink debuts its latest aircraft. Crowd favourites like the Puma Flying Lions and the Goodyear Eagles promise breathtaking stunts that will keep spectators on the edge of their seats.

On the ground, families can enjoy gourmet food stalls, beer tents and a kids’ play zone.

More than just an airshow, it’s a celebration of community, innovation and the spirit of flight.

Tickets are available via TicketPro and participating Spar stores.

Sandton hosts two-day Music and Lifestyle Expo

Friday flair: Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Expo. Photo: Supplied

The Music and Lifestyle Expo returns to the Sandton Convention Centre on 14 and 15 November, promising two days of music, fashion and cultural flair.

From 12pm to midnight, the event blends live performances with a dynamic trade and lifestyle showcase.

Day one features Major League DJz, The Muffinz, Thandiswa Mazwai, Lwa Ndlunkulu and Ndu Shezi, while day two lights up with Ringo Madlingozi, Lira and Dr Jonathan Butler.

Beyond the stage, visitors can explore an energetic market access exhibition, fashion displays spanning streetwear to couture, and seminars unpacking trends in business and lifestyle.

With gourmet food stalls and entertainment zones adding to the atmosphere, the expo offers something for everyone.

Tickets cost R800 per day or R1440 for the weekend via TicketPro.

Dyantyis’ ‘Intlambululo: Ukuhlambulula’ in Cape Town

National tour: Mandisi Dyantyis promises a moving exploration of sound. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town audiences are in for two unforgettable evenings as Mandisi Dyantyis performs at The Homecoming Centre’s Star Theatre on 14 and 15 November.

The shows form part of his national tour celebrating Intlambululo: Ukuhlambulula, his third studio album — a deeply spiritual project exploring music as purification, healing and renewal.

Known for his powerful live performances and soulful blend of jazz, gospel and Xhosa traditional sounds, Dyantyis will take listeners on an intimate journey through new compositions that balance reflection with joy. Backed by his seven-piece band, the concerts promise a moving exploration of sound, story and spirit from one of South Africa’s most acclaimed artists.

Intlambululo: Ukuhlambulula is both a continuation of Dyantyis’s celebrated artistry and a new chapter in his ongoing dialogue with music, emotion and humanity. Tickets range from R325 to R500 and are available via Webtickets.