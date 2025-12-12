Designing Her Destiny: SA set designer takes New York by stage

Scenes from Alice Childress’s 1955 classic play Trouble in Mind. Photo: Supplied

Just as in the hospitality industry where people “eat with their eyes” first, amped audiences are initially captured by the stage when entering a theatre venue. The layout, colours, and overall design offer immediate hints about the play’s context, setting, or time period, teasing the senses about what’s to come. But who are the creative forces behind stage designs that elevate and enrich the productions?

“Designing is such a long and detailed process, and coming to New York has taught me even more,” said set designer Shilongane Nkoana.

After working on a few local theatre plays, including Have you seen Zandile and Girls and their Sunday Dresses, Nkoana set her eyes on global stages.

A long-held dream of hers was to further her theatre studies abroad, particularly in The Big Apple. After years of saving and preparing, Nkoana finally applied and was accepted to New York University (NYU) for a Masters in Stage and Film Design.

“My dream of coming to New York started back in 2017–2018. That’s when I first applied for the Master of Arts program at NYU. I soon realised I couldn’t afford it at the time, so I had to pause my dream and start saving. I applied again, and I got accepted. I even received a scholarship that covers my tuition,” she said.

Nkoana’s first day at NYU felt like her first day in high school.

“Wow! I was so scared! The feeling reminded me of my very first day at Pro Arte Alphen Park High School. I was overwhelmed with happiness and nerves all at once — excited for what was ahead, yet trembling inside.”

Born in a rural village, Ga-Chokoe in Limpopo, Nkoana’s love for art began very young through colouring books and making crafts from household items and other recycled materials.

In primary school, she entered every art competition where she was victorious every time. “I even entered competitions in my mother’s Home Choice magazines, and won there as well,” she added, smiling.

After her uncle heard from a colleague about the art school, Pro Arte Alphen Park High School, Nkoana went for auditions and was accepted.

“There, I studied Fine Art—painting, sculpture, drawing, printmaking, art history, and design. This was my true foundation: the place where I learned the core of my artistic skills.”

She was however determined to grow her creative abilities beyond fine arts. Keen to collaborate with other artists and explore more creative fields, Nkoana went on to study Theatre at Tshwane University of Technology in Pretoria. During her studies she focused on props, scenic painting, theatre history, drawing, textiles, and set design.

She eventually furthered her studies in set design at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, all while working at the University of Pretoria’s School of the Arts as a décor team leader in the theatre and drama department.

Combining the skills set and vast experiences gained, the next step in Nkoana’s career was logical- to study and work at the home of Broadway.

Shilongane Nkoana is finding her feet in the Big Apple. Photo: Supplied

Excitedly, Nkoana said her biggest highlight this far is doing set design for Alice Childress’s 1955 classic play Trouble in Mind, working alongside costume designer Pearl Gopalani, lighting designer Austin Brown and director Carl Cofield

“Designing for a Broadway play, in New York! Home of Broadway

theatre! Trouble in Mind has been the best highlight. I was given the freedom to be creative and to shine without any complications. I am blessed to show my talent.”

But what actually does a stage set designer do behind the scenes before audiences get to indulge? The first step, Nkoana said, is meeting with the director of the play.

“We talk about the production,

discuss the play, and dive into the script. Then comes the research, learning about the playwright, exploring the characters, the setting, and the historical context.”

Due to the collaborative nature in theatre, set design must compliment all aspects of a play, thus Nkoana must also meet the lighting designer and the costume designer.

From there, the process moves into drafting, sketching, model-making and story-boarding until everything is finalised and ready to hand over to the set builders.

“For me, the most important part of this entire journey is building the world of the play together with the director and fellow designers. When we connect, respect each other, and work in harmony, it truly shows in the final design,” Nkoana added.

Despite learning and watching audiences’ reactions to the completed work on stage, studying abroad for foreign students comes with its own difficulties. To sustain her studies, Nkoana recently set up a crowdfunding campaign.

“The cost of living in New York compared to South Africa is incredibly high, in fact, New York is one of the most expensive cities in the world.”

Though Nkoana received a scholarship that covers her tuition, she must still pay her own rent and other everyday expenses. She had planned on her parents’ financial support but in December 2024, tragedy struck when her family home burned down.

“After one year, my savings ran out, and I could no longer afford my living expenses. That is why I started my GoFundMe. I will not give up.”

Nkoana’s situation speaks to the broader challenges faced by South African artists working and studying abroad.

Added to financial instability, other issues include visas and work permits, bureaucratic obstacles and negotiating with the Western-centric lens.

Studying, working and living in a foreign country could come with homesickness.

To stay rooted in her Africanness, the Limpopo-born artist hangs out with fellow South Africans and Africans speaking in many languages, reminding her of home.

“There are a lot of African restaurants, mostly Nigerian and Ghanaian. Jollof rice with some spicy chicken hits differently here. But honestly, there’s no place like home.”

In advising aspiring South African artists who want to study and work abroad, Nkoana pointedly said “Apply!” online right away when opportunities come.

She continued “Ask questions. If you need advice, don’t be afraid to reach out for help.

If some people are too busy or choose to gatekeep information, don’t stop — simply go to the next person. Keep moving, keep asking, keep believing.”

From studying at some top South African universities, art festivals and theatres, to now studying abroad, Nkoana’s journey is the relentless pursuit of a dream and putting in the work. The resilience and creativity gained from growing up in a rural community certainly shines through her work ethos as an artist.

“The law of attraction really works — dreams do come true. Do not dim your light; shine brightly. The world is small and full of opportunities.”

Specialising in performing arts technology, prop making, décor painting, and textile, amongst other art disciplines, Nkoana is testament that one can patiently design their own path regardless of where they come from.