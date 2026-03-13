A right royal salute: The life and legacy of King Goodwill Zwelithini

Fondly remembered: Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu was the King of the Zulu nation from 1968 to his death in 2021. Photo: Delwyn Verasamy

KwaZulu-Natal awoke to a profound silence on 12 March 2021. In the midst of the global

Covid-19 pandemic, the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu – the longserving monarch of the Zulu nation – sent ripples of grief across the province and the country.

Five years later, the memory of the King continues to resonate deeply among millions who regarded him as a living symbol of cultural continuity, dignity and leadership.

He drew his final breath at the Chief Albert Luthuli Regional Hospital in Cato Manor, Durban.

As his coffin began its solemn journey to the royal homestead in Nongoma, nurses lined the hospital entrance, ululating and praise singing in a spontaneous outpouring of respect for a monarch whose presence had shaped generations.

Ascending the throne in 1971 at just 23, King Zwelithini (1948-2021) would become the longest reigning monarch in modern Zulu history.

His nearly five decades on the throne bridged vastly different eras: the brutality of apartheid, the turbulence of the transition to democracy and the evolving complexities of a constitutional South Africa.

Through it all, he remained a steadfast custodian of Zulu heritage. Under his guidance, cultural ceremonies such as Umkhosi Womhlanga (the Reed Dance) and Umkhosi Wokweshwama (the First Fruits ceremony) grew in stature, drawing thousands and reaffirming identity, discipline and cultural pride.

King Zwelithini’s reign unfolded alongside – and sometimes in tension with – the structures of modern democratic governance.

His leadership of the Ingonyama Trust, custodian of millions of hectares of communal land, placed him at the centre of national debates about land rights, governance and cultural autonomy. Supporters saw the trust as a vital bulwark of heritage; critics questioned its role in a democratic state.

Yet none of these debates diminished the reverence he commanded across rural homesteads, urban townships and the global Zulu diaspora. He was, to many, a father figure – a monarch whose authority rested not only on lineage but on the respect he earned through presence, consistency and cultural stewardship.

The King was never a distant figure. His speeches often addressed the social challenges confronting South Africa, from economic hardship to moral regeneration.

At times, his remarks stirred controversy, yet they underscored the enduring influence of traditional leaders in shaping national discourse.

For journalists who chronicled KwaZulu-Natal’s shifting political and cultural landscape, King Zwelithini was a constant – a bridge between the ancient and the contemporary, between the royal kraal and the democratic state.

During the internecine conflict between the ANC and the IFP in the 1980s, the King emerged as a voice for peace, urging restraint as violence tore through communities.

Now, five years later, the slow collapse of KwaZulu-Natal’s once‐mighty sugar industry – after 134 years as the province’s economic backbone – would have pained him deeply, especially given its impact on small growers and rural workers.

In the 1990s, during a royal visit to Port Louis, he sought the support of Mauritian Prime Minister Dr Navin Ramgoolam to help revitalise the sugar sector for his subjects living in deep rural belts of poverty and unemployment.

Five years after his passing, the legacy of King Zwelithini remains visible in the cultural resilience of the Zulu people and the continued relevance of traditional leadership in KwaZulu-Natal.

His successor, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, now carries the responsibility of guiding the monarchy through the demands of a modern era, where questions of identity, land, economic empowerment and cultural preservation remain central.

History will likely judge King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu as one of the most significant traditional leaders of his time – a monarch who ensured that Zulu heritage remained vibrant and visible in a rapidly changing world.

His adopted son, Prince Ishwar Ramlutchman Mabheka Zulu, reflecting on the recent premiere of the documentary, From Indenture to Royalty, recalled the King’s profound appreciation of the province’s multicultural tapestry.

“The story of the Zulu nation cannot be told without the story of the Indian and German communities.”

It is a reminder of the King’s expansive vision – one that recognised the intertwined destinies of the people of KwaZulu-Natal.

“Five years on, the King’s voice may be silent but the cultural heartbeat he nurtured continues to echo across the province and beyond,” he said.

“His legacy is one of pride, continuity and unwavering commitment to his people.”

A legacy worthy of remembrance – and of a right royal salute.

