A grounded approach to wellness

Boost: Chlorophyll and sea moss support detox, mineral intake and energy, which is especially useful when sleep, diet and routines are disrupted. Photo: Supplied

A new year isn’t just a reset on the calendar, it’s an opportunity to reset how we care for ourselves.

As life continues to demand more of our time, energy and attention, wellness can no longer be treated as an afterthought.

Taking wellness seriously means choosing consistency over extremes and understanding that how we nourish our bodies directly affects how we show up in every area of life.

This year calls for a more grounded approach to health, one rooted in listening to the body, supporting digestion, managing stress and creating sustainable routines.

Wellness is not about quick fixes or trends; it’s about daily practices that restore balance and build resilience over time. When we prioritise hydration, gut health and mindful habits early in the year, we create a strong foundation for energy, clarity and overall well-being. We spoke to Mamahlatse Marokane, founder of Maria Rooted, about the most important wellness priorities for the year ahead and how to build simple, effective health routines that last.

As the new year begins, what are the most important areas of our health to restore or rebalance?

As the new year begins, most people are run down. Digestion, energy levels, hydration and stress are the key areas to focus on. When digestion is off, everything else follows. Supporting the gut and replenishing nutrients helps the body reset.

Chlorophyll has become very popular lately. What are its key benefits and what do people notice when they start taking it?

Chlorophyll supports internal detox, gut health and overall balance. Many people report less bloating, clearer skin, improved digestion and steadier energy. It works gently and consistently, rather than as a quick fix.

What’s a simple, beginner-friendly wellness routine for someone new to supplements this year?

Start with one product and one habit. Drinking enough water and adding chlorophyll in the morning is a simple place to begin. Consistency over two weeks matters more than adding multiple supplements at once.

Are there specific supplements that help as we move into the new year, when stress and fatigue can still be high?

Chlorophyll and sea moss are helpful during this time. They support detox, mineral intake, and energy, which is especially useful when sleep, diet and routines are disrupted.

What signs suggest someone may benefit from chlorophyll or detox-supporting products?

Ongoing bloating, low energy, brain fog, breakouts or poor digestion are common signs. These usually indicate the body needs support clearing waste and absorbing nutrients efficiently.

Many people struggle with consistency, especially at the start of a new year. How can daily wellness habits stick?

Attach wellness habits to something you already do, like taking supplements after brushing your teeth or with your first glass of water. Simple routines are easier to maintain.

Is there a best time of day to take supplements?

Chlorophyll is best taken in the morning with water. Sea moss can be taken in the morning or early afternoon. Timing helps, but consistency is more important.

What common wellness mistakes do people make when setting new health goals for the year?

Trying to do too much at once and giving up too quickly. The best approach is to start slowly, listen to your body and build sustainable habits.

Beyond supplements, what simple self-care practices improve energy and digestion?

Staying hydrated, walking regularly, eating mindfully and getting enough sleep. Supplements support wellness, but they don’t replace basic daily habits.

What wellness trends should we watch in the coming year?

There’s growing interest in gut health, mineral support and plant-based wellness. People are moving toward realistic, everyday health routines rather than extreme approaches.