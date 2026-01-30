Diary: Verra Lake arrives with confidence on Born To This,  Xowié returns with ALLO Deluxe and The Africa Rising Music Conference returns to Constitution Hill

Tenderness: At its core, Born To This reflects on devotion and resilience. Photo: Supplied

Verra Lake releases Born To This

Verra Lake arrives with quiet confidence on Born To This, a debut single that leans into elegance rather than excess. Cinematic and emotionally grounded, the track introduces a South African singer-songwriter drawn to softness, restraint, and timeless songwriting. At its core, Born To This reflects on devotion and resilience, choosing tenderness in a world that often feels unforgiving.

The song was co-written with revered composer Patric van Blerk alongside Andy Dunlop, and that legacy is felt in its rich, melodic depth. Lush piano lines, warm brass, and swelling strings give the track a widescreen feel, while Verra’s intimate vocal keeps it personal and human. Production from van Blerk and Tony Drake allows the song to unfold patiently, never rushing its emotional payoff.

Recorded in Cape Town, Born To This also signals the beginning of a broader creative vision for Verra Lake, one rooted in collaboration, movement, and cinematic storytelling. It’s a graceful first step, and an intriguing one.

Born To This is out now.

Xowié returns with ALLO Deluxe

South African R&B favourite Xowié returns with ALLO Deluxe, an expanded and assured follow-up to her debut ALLO (A Little Long Overdue). Where the original introduced her voice, this deluxe edition sharpens it — emotionally richer, more self-aware, and confidently global in its scope.

Recently named Apple Music’s Up Next artist for May 2025, Xowié sounds fully settled into her artistry here. The project explores love, self-worth, and emotional boundaries with a calm authority, balancing softness with resolve. Executive produced by Grammy-winner Andre “DreBombay” Harris, the six-track release carries a polished yet intimate feel, shaped during close studio sessions in South Africa.

Standout track “No One” sees Xowié link up with Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy, blending reggae warmth with soulful vulnerability. Elsewhere, songs like “Brown Sugar” lean romantic, while “My Time” and “Say It” quietly assert independence.

ALLO Deluxe is out now on all major streaming platforms.

ARMC returns to Constitution Hill

Line-up: One of the headline speakers, Elaine. Photo: Supplied

The Africa Rising Music Conference (ARMC) returns to Constitution Hill, Johannesburg, on 22–23 May 2026, reaffirming its place as a vital meeting point for African and global music industries. Female-led and future-facing, ARMC centres leadership, collaboration, and meaningful exchange between artists, executives, and innovators shaping the music ecosystem.

The first wave of headline speakers sets an ambitious tone, featuring Elaine, Filah Lah Lah, Billboard Africa’s Nkosiyati Khumalo, Meta’s Rofhiwa Maneta, alongside international voices Steffen Holly (Germany) and Alex Jukes (UK). A new strategic partnership with RISA strengthens conversations around rights, sustainability, and long-term industry growth.

Genre spotlights for 2026 include Limpopo’s fast-rising Lekompo and the enduring cultural power of Maskandi, both examined through the lens of digital growth and identity. With panels, showcases, tech roundtables, and city-wide night events, ARMC continues to build real bridges across music, culture, and innovation.

Early bird tickets are available now via Quicket.