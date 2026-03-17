Services SETA’s real estate transformation drive graduates 537 youth

A total of 537 young people graduated as certified real estate practitioners at the Durban International Convention Centre, a ceremony that marked the completion of the KwaZulu-Natal Real Estate Training and Placement Programme

A new generation of black property professionals officially stepped into the industry on Saturday as part of Services SETA’s ambitious drive to transform the real estate market in South Africa.

A total of 537 young people graduated as certified real estate practitioners at the Durban International Convention Centre, a ceremony that marked the completion of the KwaZulu-Natal Real Estate Training and Placement Programme.

The initiative is a partnership between Services SETA, the KwaZulu Natal Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA), the Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority (PPRA) and industry partners.

Over the past 12 months, the graduates completed a professional journey that combined structured training, on-the-job experience, and industry examinations. They received certificates issued by the PPRA, South Africa’s statutory property regulator, as formal recognition of their compliance and readiness to serve as professionals in the real estate industry.

In terms of key industry valuations and trends, as of 2026, the combined value of residential and commercial property excedded R8,8 trillion, with the residential property market valued at roughly R6,9 trillion.

KZN EDTEA Musa Zondi said programmes such as the Real Estate Training and Placement Programme provided young people with market-relevant skills, practical industry exposure and pathways to sustainable careers.

“This milestone marks the beginning of their professional journey into the property sector,” he said, emphasising the need for such programmes to be spread across the country.

The Services SETA Acting Chief Executive Officer, Sibusiso Dhladhla, in his address, announced that the organisation graduated over 530 young people out of the 700 who enrolled in the programme, which is an achievement reflecting more than an 80% success rate.

“454 of the graduates received a 99% pass rate on PPRA exams and today they are recognised as professional real estate agents,” he said. Dhladhla further highlighted the importance of acknowledging real estate as a broad industry that plays a vital role in shaping the economy.

Services SETA Acting CEO, Sibusiso Dhladhla

“The more we invest in the real estate industry and expand such programmes, the more we will change how this industry is perceived. It will move away from being seen as a light industry to becoming a recognisable sector,” Dhladhla said.

“Property will forever live. Government is moving into public properties, municipalities are reviving, and that requires professional agents”.

PPRA Board Chairperson, Queendy Gungubele, congratulated the graduates and noted that the milestone represents more than the completion of a training programme.

“This moment represents access to opportunity and the transformation of an industry that for many years did not reflect the diversity of talent in our country,” she said.

Anathi Gasa, one of the graduates, shared his journey in real estate industry, saying that he believes the sector holds untapped potential for South Africa’s economy.

“Post matriculating, I realised that I wanted to pursue a career that is more practical,” he said, referencing his early experience in sales.

“In high school, I used to sell t-shirt as a way of making income”.

For Gasa, the programme did not only offer personal growth, but an entry into an industry that is increasingly recognised as a driver of entrepreneurship and community upliftment.

“This programme was more practical and really developed my confidence of being an entrepreneur” .

He acknowledged that the industry demands discipline and foresight.

“Pursuing a career in real estate needs patience. It has a lot of money but also requires thinking and alignment of plans. This qualification is a key to better my living and also change the lives many, this is an industry that needs recognition,” Gasa said, adding that the real estate industry was evolving from a secondary career option into a cornerstone of economic transformation and opportunity.

The graduates will now enter the property sector as candidate property practitioners, supported through mentorship and industry guidance as they establish their careers.