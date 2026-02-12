Artists call for urgent action at Sona 2026

artists are urging President Cyril Ramaphosa to confront the crisis before the damage becomes irreversible. (GovernmentZA)

South Africa’s arts and creative sector is teetering on the edge of collapse, with thousands of artists, performers and creative professionals struggling to make a living. From film and television crews to visual artists, galleries and theatre performers, the country’s vibrant creative economy is being undermined by a lack of funding, support and infrastructure, leaving many creatives unemployed, underpaid and unheard.

As the State of the Nation address (Sona) 2026 approaches, artists are urging President Cyril Ramaphosa to confront the crisis before the damage becomes irreversible.

The urgency of the crisis was made visible on 28 January 2026, when hundreds of film and television workers marched outside Parliament under the banner Save SA Film Jobs to protest declining employment and funding delays. The next day, hundreds of TV professionals and broader creative workers took their protest to the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition in Pretoria, demanding immediate intervention to revive the sector. The marches highlighted not only the collapse of the DTIC Film and TV Incentive Scheme but also the wider struggles faced by the creative community.

The incentive scheme, once a lifeline for productions, provided financial stability, attracted international projects and supported thousands of freelancers. However, delays, administrative bottlenecks and mismanagement have stalled payments and eroded investor confidence, leading to canceled productions and widespread job losses.

Wandile Molebatsi, the deputy chairperson of the Independent Producers Organisation, explained: “The rebate is a financial instrument that producers use to close their financing. While we are trying to attract work and create jobs to get those pesos, dollars and euros, we need the rebate to work just as well. This is not a grant; it has a direct implication on jobs. We have lost R26.4 billion, which has gone to other territories where the rebate is functioning properly.”

The crisis extends to the broader arts sector. Art installer Bafana Zembe, the founder of Nazo Arts and Projects, highlighted that artists across disciplines were being affected: “Usually, we don’t say much about the arts, but I am hoping the president addresses the taxation of artists and allocates more budgets to the arts. There should be more funding agencies beyond the NAC (National Arts Council of South Africa). Artists need spaces to showcase their work, affordable studio rentals, mental health support and funding to further their studies in their field of practice.”

Zembe further criticised government inefficiency: “The government is letting artists down by not using buildings it owns. Money meant for artists is sometimes misused and the funding that does exist lacks transparency. We need clear, accountable programmes that upskill artists and give them the tools to succeed.”

The collapse of structured funding threatens the cultural fabric of the country. Galleries, exhibition spaces, theatres and creative studios all suffer when artists cannot access consistent support. International collaborators are less likely to engage and local audiences see fewer opportunities to experience homegrown creativity. The result is both economic and cultural loss as South Africa risks diminishing its reputation as a global creative hub.

Sona 2026 presents a critical moment to reverse the decline. Transparent funding, public spaces for artists, mental health support and skills development programmes could stabilise the sector and restore confidence. Without decisive action, South Africa risks losing not only jobs across film, television and the arts but also the rich cultural heritage that has made the nation a beacon of creativity on the continent.