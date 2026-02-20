The Bold and the Xhosa

Mainstreaming the IsiXhosa language: The cast Loyiso MacDonald (Lazarus), Lunathi Mampofu (Zoleka), Ayakha Ntunja (Qhawe), Sisa Hewana (Hlathi) and Zenande Mfenyana (Thumeka) Photo: MzansiMagic

The shift from traditional daily soapies to a telenovela format has been bold and certainly beautiful to witness, both locally and globally.

In recent years we have seen storylines, like sands through the hourglass, become more engaging and pointed. Thus, moving away from the drawn-out plots that once kept South African audiences waiting endlessly for major secrets to unfold.

While the intense drama and romance remain a strong feature for both soap opera and telenovelas, the primary difference is the finite format of telenovelas compared to the open-ended nature of soapies.

Originating in Latin America, telenovelas are known for their fast-paced, theatrical storytelling. The genre began gaining significant popularity in South Africa in the early 2010s with shows such as Isibaya, Ashes to Ashes, Scandal and The River.

This is the approach executive producer and writer Siphosethu Tshapu has adopted for Mzansi Magic’s Inimba. “Our philosophy was simple: respect the viewer. Audiences today are sharp, engaged and accustomed to premium storytelling,” Tshapu said during an interview with Mail & Guardian.

A tale of love, sacrifice, family values and the unstoppable force of a mother’s bond with her child, Inimba premiered on the channel last year in April.

Like many, the expectations were that the big secret reveal will be the carrot dangled to keep viewers glued to their screens. But it was not so for Tshapu and his team of writers who dish out continuous bombshell episodes every week.

“We decided early on that Inimba would not “hold back” or stretch a secret for the sake of time. Instead, we wanted a pace that reflects the chaos of real life, where consequences arrive quickly and secrets never stay buried for long,” Tshapu said.

Delivering big moments weekly, he added, keeps the storytelling energetic. “But it also challenges the team to continuously reinvent and deepen the narrative. It’s a demanding structure but it has become part of the show’s signature DNA.”

As such, it’s unsurprising that the epic popularity has garnered the show a second season starting this March.

Siphosethu Tshapu, executive producer and writer of Inimba. Photo: Supplied

Makings of Inimba

Inimba, Tshapu shared, was born out of a desire to tell a deeply human story through an unapologetically South African lens. The inspiration came from watching how real families navigate love, loss, ambition and betrayal, often with extraordinary resilience, he added.

He aimed for an intimate but epic exploration of the bonds that hold families together and the secrets that threaten to tear them apart.

“I wanted to build a world where the emotional truths of our people could live alongside the high-stakes drama that keeps viewers at the edge of their seats,” he says.

Though Inimba is a Xhosa telenovela, it explores universal themes. But seeing and hearing stories driven by a language one can relate with resonates even more for many local viewers.

The show follows on the road travelled by the likes of Matatiele, Igazi and Tshedza Pictures’ Gqeberha: The Empire in relaying the intricacies of Xhosa culture and traditions in modern times.

Tshapu affirmed that it was important to showcase Xhosa language, rituals, philosophy and humour on a mainstream platform without diluting them.

“I am Xhosa and the Xhosa culture is rich, poetic and layered, yet too often it’s portrayed in a narrow or stereotypical way. I wanted Inimba to honour the beauty of the culture while grounding it in the reality of contemporary South Africa.”

“Our culture isn’t static, it evolves, it negotiates, it clashes with modernity. And allowing our characters to wrestle with that felt both truthful and necessary.”

Zenande Mfenyana as Thumeka. Photo: Mzansi Magic

Characters we love to hate

For many of the show’s characters, Tshapu said, tradition became a source of support, while for others, a site of conflict. One character that has had viewers screaming at their screens with boiling annoyance is Hlathi played by Sisa Hewana. His stance on culture and tradition is rather rigid and contentious, making him South Africa’s modern television villain and a hero to some.

The decisive remarks “kukwaMabandla”, or “yinto yakwa Mabandla”, have become a harrowing expectation every week. Like his nickname “Forrest” given by audiences, the character is wildly dark, layered and controversial, a kind of baddy we love to hate.

“Absolutely, Hlathi was designed to provoke. He embodies the charm, danger and contradictions that make for unforgettable television,” Tshapu affirmed.

While writing the character, Tshapu and his team knew he would trigger strong emotional reactions. “He represents a certain type of man many viewers recognise: charismatic, complicated, sometimes toxic and sometimes deeply wounded.”

This is certainly a career-defining moment for the veteran actor popularly known for his role as Skhumbuzo on Isidingo. “Hewana’s performance elevated him beyond anything we imagined. Viewers’ love–hate relationship with Hlathi is exactly what we hoped for, it means the character is alive.”

The overall cast is a blend of seasoned and rising actors such as Loyiso MacDonald, Siyabonga Shibe and Ayakha Ntunja.

Tshapu said the casting process was one of the most exciting parts of building the world of Inimba. “We needed actors who could carry emotional depth while navigating complex, fast-paced storylines.”

“Our veterans bring experience, grounding and texture, they know how to inhabit layered roles with honesty. Our rising stars bring fire, freshness and an unpredictable energy that elevates every scene.”

At its core the show is a tribute to mothers, to the idea of “inimba” – the umbilical bond and how that connection shapes generations.

This unyielding mother’s love for her children and family is stunningly portrayed by Lunathi Mampofu as Zoleka and Zenande Mfenyana as Thumeka. For her role, Mfenyana won the Best Actress at the National Film and TV Awards late last year.

“Her win is a testament not only to her extraordinary talent but to the fact that the role of Thumeka demanded everything: vulnerability, strength, contradiction and heart,” Tshapu says.

“Every cast member was chosen because they could bring truth to characters who are big, flawed and human. Casting for Hlathi and Thumeka was the most stressful but when we saw Sisa and then Zenande, it all made sense.”

Sisa Hewana as Hlathi. Photo: Mzansi Magic

Social media and second season

The social media buzz amongst local audiences flooding our evenings also makes sense. Inimba captivates as much as it entertains, making it essential to grab a snack and a drink before you even press play.

It is a phenomenon often seen with reality shows or a high-stakes sport game. It doesn’t wait for your attention; it’s a bullet train of entertainment one must be on board from the first day of the week. The sweeping feedback from viewers even took Tshapu by surprise initially.

“When you create a show, you hope people will connect but you never fully anticipate the scale of the response. Seeing viewers laugh, cry, debate and passionately defend their favourite characters reminds us why we do this work. It’s surreal and deeply humbling.”

He acknowledged the positive impact of social media in creating a real-time conversation around Inimba and the growing community forming around these characters.

“It motivates us, challenges us and affirms that South African audiences want and deserve high-quality stories rooted in who we are.”

The motivation and momentum have not yet stopped, as Tshapu and his team are gearing up for how the second season will be received by viewers.

Excitedly, Tshapu said the renewal of the show is an incredible blessing and a testament to the cast, crew, writers and the audience who embraced Inimba from day one.

Building on the foundation of the first season, Tshapu said viewers can expect “heightened emotion, bigger twists, new faces and storylines that push our characters into uncharted territory.”

“2026 is going to be unforgettable, that I can promise.”

As season one ends in February, Mzansi Magic is hosting a special television event – Inimba: Inside the Magic hosted by Anele Mgudlwa, née Mdoda on Thursday 19 February and Friday 20 February at 9pm.

Inimba airs Monday to Friday at 21:00 on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161 and all episodes are also available on DStv Stream and Catch Up.