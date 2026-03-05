MultiChoice shuts showmax amid global streaming challenges

MultiChoice, part of Canal+ SA, has announced it will discontinue Showmax after a strategic review found the streaming platform’s mounting losses unsustainable in an increasingly competitive global market; but jobs are safe

MultiChoice, now part of Canal+ SA, has announced that it will discontinue its streaming platform Showmax following what it describes as a comprehensive review of its streaming operations.

The company confirmed that the decision was taken by the Showmax board as part of a broader effort to strengthen the group’s long-term financial sustainability in an increasingly competitive global streaming market.

In a statement seen by the Mail & Guardian, MultiChoice said: “MultiChoice, part of CANAL+ SA today announces the forthcoming discontinuation of the Showmax service, following a comprehensive review of its streaming activities.”

The announcement marks the end of a significant chapter in Africa’s streaming industry. When Showmax launched in 2015, it was positioned as the continent’s home-grown streaming platform, offering a mix of local productions and international content to compete with global platforms.

However, the company said the economics of operating a streaming service have become increasingly challenging.

According to the statement, the decision reflects the group’s focus on improving financial discipline and optimising investments.

“This decision was made by the Showmax Board of Directors and reflects the continued focus of MultiChoice, a CANAL+ Company, on financial discipline and investment optimisation, in an increasingly competitive and capital-intensive global streaming environment,” the company said.

MultiChoice added that ongoing financial losses within the business played a key role in the decision.

“The substantial annual losses experienced by the Showmax business have proved unsustainable,” the statement said.

The company noted that phasing out the platform is part of a broader strategy to position the business for long-term sustainability in the global streaming market.

“The decision to phase out Showmax reflects our focus on building a sustainable, competitive business for the long term in an increasingly demanding global streaming environment.”

Despite the closure, MultiChoice said employees working within the Showmax operation would not lose their jobs.

“The decision to discontinue Showmax services will not involve any retrenchments. The Group will be engaging and supporting employees through various transition options,” the company said.

The group also indicated that the move aligns with its broader ambition to deploy its own large-scale streaming platform designed to serve both African and international audiences.

“This evolution is also consistent with the ambition of MultiChoice, a CANAL+ Company, to deploy its in-house large-scale streaming platform capable of meeting the expectations of African and international consumers.”

MultiChoice added that the end of Showmax does not signal a retreat from the streaming market. Instead, the company said it will continue investing in content and technology to strengthen its presence in African entertainment.

“CANAL+ will continue to invest in premium content for MultiChoice subscribers, technological innovation and strategic partnerships to consolidate its leadership in the African entertainment market,” the company said.

For subscribers, the company said further details about future content offerings and platform upgrades will be shared soon.

“We want to reassure our Showmax subscribers that they are our priority as we evolve our services to deliver a superior streaming experience.”

While the discontinuation of Showmax marks a major shift for MultiChoice, the company says it remains focused on building a stronger digital entertainment offering for audiences across Africa.