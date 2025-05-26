No sunshine on radio

The anti-apartheid hit single “Sun City” will definitely not be heard on Radio 702 – although President Lucas Mangope’s son told an American chat show audience he would make sure the song got airplay.

Sebogodi Mangope, who appeared on the Phil Donohue show last Wednesday, denied, when questioned by a member of the audience, that 702 had refused to play the controversial single.

Mangope gave the audience his personal assurance that he would ensure “Sun City” was played on Radio 702 and Bop TV.

Asked to comment on Mangope’s alleged remarks, Gary Edwards, Radio 702’s programme director, said they did not intend to play the song.

“President Mangope’s son has nothing to do with this radio station. If he did say this he was expressing his personal view,” he said

And in a recent development, Capital Radio, which had previoulsy indicated it might play the Springsteen/Van Zandt hit single, has now also decided not to give it airplay.

According to its distributors. EMI records, it is already selling well in record shops, only three days after its local release.