M&G reporter scoops award

Mail & Guardian journalist Donna Block has won the inaugural Citadel Personal Finance Journalist of the Year award for the print media category.
The awards are given in two categories: print and electronic media.
The judges decided the quality of entries into the latter category did not justify naming a winner.
The overall award was given to Stephen Cranston of the Financial Mail.
Previously a financial trader and financial adviser, Block became involved in journalism in 1998.
Her column on international investing, Shareworld, appears in the Smart Money section of the M&G.
This is the M&G‘s second award so far this year.
Arts correspondent Alex Sudheim won the prestigious Pringle Award for his critiques of the cultural world.