M&G reporter scoops award

Mail & Guardian journalist Donna Block has won the inaugural Citadel Personal Finance Journalist of the Year award for the print media category.

The awards are given in two categories: print and electronic media.

The judges decided the quality of entries into the latter category did not justify naming a winner.

The overall award was given to Stephen Cranston of the Financial Mail.

Previously a financial trader and financial adviser, Block became involved in journalism in 1998.

Her column on international investing, Shareworld, appears in the Smart Money section of the M&G.

This is the M&G‘s second award so far this year.

Arts correspondent Alex Sudheim won the prestigious Pringle Award for his critiques of the cultural world.