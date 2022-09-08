Electrified Nissan X-Trail finally loses camo

The X-Trail nameplate has been dominating the crossover SUV fold for more than two decades and almost seven-million units have found homes across the globe. Now entering its fourth generation, the Nissan X-Trail is built on the brand’s new Alliance CMF-C platform and will be available in five and seven-seat configurations, depending on the market.

Boasting a completely new look compared to its predecessor, the X-Trail spawns signature design elements such as a floating roof, V-motion front grille and split-twin headlights that are moulded into the bumper.

The rear has wraparound split tail lights as well as a silver panel that curves under the rear bumper. For enhanced aerodynamics, the new X-Trail features 3D tyre deflectors positioned in the lower front fascia, an active grille shutter, bespoke A-pillar shaping and underbody covers.

Depending on the market, the new X-Trail comes in 10 body colours with five bi-tone combinations.

The interior seems to have gone through a significant makeover and it’s more technologically advanced than before, thanks to a high-res 12.3″ NissanConnect display screen, which acts as a gateway to vehicle functions such as navigation, entertainment, vehicle settings, Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay.

Other features include a new high-definition, fully-electronic 12.3″ TFT multi-information screen with several configuration settings, a new 10.8″ head-up display, wi-fi for up to seven devices, NissanConnect Services as well as a console box that offers front and rear USB charging connections with both USB-A and USB-C ports.

Powering the new X-Trail is Nissan’s e-Power drive system, which Nissan says is a unique approach to electrification as it offers an EV-drive feeling without the need to charge the car. The e-Power setup is somewhat complicated. The system consists of a battery pack and a powertrain integrated with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, power generator, inverter and a 150kW front electric motor.

How does it work? The power sent to the wheels is provided strictly by the electric motor, so the engine is used solely to generate electricity. This means it can always function within its optimal power output of 150kW.

According to Nissan SA, the new model is earmarked for market introduction in the first half of 2023.