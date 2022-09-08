Subscribe

Motoring

Electrified Nissan X-Trail finally loses camo

Nissan introduces All New X-Trail with e-POWER and e-4ORCE in Europe
0

The X-Trail nameplate has been dominating the crossover SUV fold for more than two decades and almost seven-million units have found homes across the globe. Now entering its fourth generation, the Nissan X-Trail is built on the brand’s new Alliance CMF-C platform and will be available in five and seven-seat configurations, depending on the market.

Boasting a completely new look compared to its predecessor, the X-Trail spawns signature design elements such as a floating roof, V-motion front grille and split-twin headlights that are moulded into the bumper.

The rear has wraparound split tail lights as well as a silver panel that curves under the rear bumper. For enhanced aerodynamics, the new X-Trail features 3D tyre deflectors positioned in the lower front fascia, an active grille shutter, bespoke A-pillar shaping and underbody covers.

Nissan introduces All New X-Trail with e-POWER and e-4ORCE in Europe

Depending on the market, the new X-Trail comes in 10 body colours with five bi-tone combinations.

The interior seems to have gone through a significant makeover and it’s more technologically advanced than before, thanks to a high-res 12.3″ NissanConnect display screen, which acts as a gateway to vehicle functions such as navigation, entertainment, vehicle settings, Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay.

Other features include a new high-definition, fully-electronic 12.3″ TFT multi-information screen with several configuration settings, a new 10.8″ head-up display, wi-fi for up to seven devices, NissanConnect Services as well as a console box that offers front and rear USB charging connections with both USB-A and USB-C ports.

Powering the new X-Trail is Nissan’s e-Power drive system, which Nissan says is a unique approach to electrification as it offers an EV-drive feeling without the need to charge the car. The e-Power setup is somewhat complicated. The system consists of a battery pack and a powertrain integrated with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, power generator, inverter and a 150kW front electric motor.

Nissan introduces All New X-Trail with e-POWER and e-4ORCE in Europe

How does it work? The power sent to the wheels is provided strictly by the electric motor, so the engine is used solely to generate electricity. This means it can always function within its optimal power output of 150kW.

According to Nissan SA, the new model is earmarked for market introduction in the first half of 2023. 

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Ntsako Mthethwa

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Motoring

Electrified Nissan X-Trail finally loses camo

Following countless online teasers, Nissan has finally lifted the veil off its all-new, fourth-generation X-Trail compact crossover SUV
ntsako mthethwa
Friday

Back at The Bioscope: Seeing Other People deals with open...

It also explores the patriarchy, the role of women in a male-dominated society and the concept of love versus sex
ryan enslin
Environment

Will a single water board solve the water problems in...

At the centre of the water crisis in KwaZulu-Natal are the people. How will merging the Umgeni and Mhlathuze water boards help while corruption is rife at the two water boards.
lesegoc
Opinion

Teen suicides are a clarion call to protect queer children

Many South African schools are still sites of queerphobia, and slow cultural change means that activists may not be alive to see the changes they are fighting for
cassandra roxburgh
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×