New Mercedes-AMG C63 S: new direction for the Stuttgart brand

‍There’s no escaping the engine-downsizing trend. Before we address the powertrain issue here, say hello to the headliner in the C-Class range, which is now called the C63 S E Performance. Pretty much as we speculated a little while ago.

The new Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance is finally here following some online teasers as well as leaked images. The biggest change is under the hood. Instead of the larger 4.0-litre V8 Bi-Turbo engine settling underneath the outgoing model, the new kid on the block wields a small, yet potent, 2.0-litre in-line 4-cylinder turbocharged engine. Mercedes-AMG had some help with the F1 team’s electrification expertise taking the lead here.

2.0-litre? C63? Bizarre?

Packing a turbocharger paired with instantaneous electric spooling plus a rear-mounted electric motor with a battery pack, the C63 S E Performance spews out a total of 500kW of power and an earth-shaking 1 020Nm of torque sent to all four paws via the 4Matic+ system with fully-variable torque distribution and drift mode. You see, this is the most powerful 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine in the world.

The electric motor is mounted at the rear axle and pumps out 150kW of power and 320Nm of torque, while the ICE engine, on the other hand, gushes out 350kW and 545Nm. Power for the electric motor is provided by a 6.1kWh energy density and provides the C63 S E Performance with 13km of electric range. Quiet bizarre for a C63 S, right?

Even though it weighs a hefty 2 111kg, it requires 3.4 seconds to hurtle from 0 to 100km/h before maxing out at 250km/h while shifting through an AMG 9-speed MCT transmission. The top speed can be optionally raised to 280 km/h.

‍It looks the part

Other than performance, the new C63 S E is quite a looker with its bespoke narrow air outlet in the centre of the bonnet and, for the first time in an AMG mode, there’s a round badge with black AMG insignia replacing the brand’s three-point star on the bonnet.

As you’d expect, it has an AMG-specific radiator grille that spawns vertical struts and an AMG front apron in a jet-wing design. For better air regulation, two electronically controlled air panels are behind the radiator grille and in the front apron.

It’s even more muscular compared to the outgoing variant, thanks to a front end that’s been stretched by 50mm, wider front wings plus an overall length that measures 83mm extra. As for front track width and wheelbase, they are now 76mm and 10mm longer, respectively.

‍In typical AMG style, the new C63 S has two trapezoidal dual tailpipes, matching side skirts, a rear apron with a large diffuser as well as 19″ AMG light-alloy wheels shod with mixed rubbers as standard. Buyers can fit optional 20″ wheel and tyre combinations including one new set of forged wheels.

Familiar elements remain

Stepping inside, buyers are greeted by a familiar AMG-specific interior that’s been painstakingly crafted to include every detail and nuance that makes AMG special. Sports seats with a unique upholstery layout that’s further complemented by seat-side bolsters and extra openings that help with enhanced ventilation and weight-saving are available optionally.

The C63 S gets the MBUX multimedia system with hybrid-specific displays plus eight driving modes; electric, comfort, battery hold, sport, sport+, race, slippery and individual. As standard, it’s equipped with AMG ride control steel suspension with an adaptive damping system and rear axle steering for added agility.

‍Although the news about Mercedes-AMG downsizing the C63 S’ powertrain was met with huge criticism, we now have proof that smaller engines plus electrification are the future and there’s plenty to look forward to.

‍When it launches sometime in 2023, it will go head to head with the BMW M3 Competition and Alfa Romeo’s Giulia Quadrifoglio, although it’ll be considerably quieter than either. Your neighbours will thank you.