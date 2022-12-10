Nissan X-Trail: Adventurous, unpretentious

In a world of increasingly ostentatious luxury SUVs, it’s rather nice to step inside the all-new Nissan X-trail.

The vehicle is straightforward; it does not pretend to be something that it’s not. Instead, it shows a renewed commitment to adventure, with a little electrification to it.

We’re in the cool and colourful outskirts of Ljubljana in Slovenia, where Nissan has chosen to launch its fourth generation X-Trail. It’s very fitting.

The 2023 X-Trail design is more like a crossover than a SUV, with sleeker lines and sculpted style all around. It is reminiscent of its all-electric Ariya crossover cousin.

Don’t get us wrong, the redesign is good on all fronts, with body cladding that serves a purpose, bold rear badging that wants to be seen, and some actual shape and calculation to the metal. Then there are those complementing blacked-out rear pillars. Elsewhere is the striking updated front fascia, with a more rugged but urban design and underbody trimmings.

Step inside and you’ll notice the cabin carries over the same theme as the exterior, with premium finishes draped over comfortable, supportive seats. There is a diamond-like stitching to finish the front heated seats. Nissan says the upholstery is a combination of technical fabrics and synthetic leather, chosen because it is easy to clean and has hard-wearing properties. Think adventure.

Unfortunately, when you stand back, it’s easy to notice that it’s only the important surfaces — steering wheel, seats and switchgears — that have a quality look and feel. The rest of the cabin is lathered in plastic.

The second row seats tilt up perfectly, and the third row — which can comfortably accommodate two average height adults — folds flat with a 60/40 split, making it easy to move around and reach the numerous storage cubbies, USB ports and cup holders.

If you were waiting for the part where we mention the tech inside the X-Trail, you’re in luck. An extended trip along the Slovenian highways offered us the opportunity to test out the upgraded ProPilot Assist system. It lets the vehicle monitor the traffic in front of you and adjusts the cruise control speed, even stopping when necessary, while also keeping the car centred in the lane.

Be warned, the system is not fully automated and an angry red warning light will be deployed in the instrument panel if your hands have been off the steering wheel for too long.

Take the power back in your hands and the new X-Trail’s ride quality is a pleasant surprise. The cabin is unbelievably quiet and the road feels smooth underneath it.

For this international drive we had an e-Power model to sample. The “e” in e-Power represents that the system is a unique approach to electrification, offering the EV-drive feeling without the need to recharge.

The new X-Trail’s e-Power system consists of a high-output battery and powertrain integrated with a variable compression ratio petrol engine, power generator, inverter and a front electric motor. This distinctive powertrain means that power to the wheels comes only from an electric motor, which results in instant, linear response to the accelerator.

Nissan introduces All New X-Trail with e-POWER and e-4ORCE in Europe

Practical: The interior of the Nissan X-Trail is comfortable with all the necessary gadgets (left) while the exterior (right) has a sleek and sculpted style.



The system is mated to a 1.5-litre variable compression ratio turbo petrol engine, with a final system power output of 150kW.

The experience itself is neither impressively potent or annoyingly sluggish. But it’s so much smoother and more responsive, making the entire vehicle really feel new.

Will the average consumer make the distinction? Probably not, but good on Nissan for taking the initiative.

The X-Trail feels confident on the road, light on the wheel but body roll comes standard with its squishy, bump-absorbing suspension.

A dedicated knob in the centre console activates the driving modes, with accompanying illustrations to touch on the 12.3-inch NissanConnect display. While the graphics on this new infotainment setup aren’t our favourite, it makes a huge difference to how usable the car is on the road. Fortunately, it is compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, with wireless Apple CarPlay also introduced.

Unfortunately, Nissan won’t confirm pricing on the new X-Trail until early in the new year, when it finally goes on sale. But we’re expecting a huge difference from this year’s Qashqai model, which kicks off at R568 200.

Pricing should set it competitive with the Hyundai Santa Fe or the Kia Sorento. Nissan says there will be a 1.5l VCR turbo ICE model at a launch sometime in 2023. At the time of going to print, Nissan SA had not confirmed whether the e-Power derivative will be offered locally. Only time will tell, because pricing is likely to be a contentious topic.