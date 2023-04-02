The new Renault Captur(s) an audience

Mature: Renault’s new offering, the Renault Captur, has finally been launched in South Africa. It comes with enhanced style and increased dimensions. Phto: Supplied

As we navigate our daily lives, the lingering effect of the pandemic remains palpable despite our relatively unscathed emergence from it. But the vehicle industry has faced its own difficulties, with semiconductor shortages causing significant delays in releasing new car models worldwide.

Among these models is the much-awaited second-generation Renault Captur, which was initially scheduled for local launch in 2020. Now, finally making its debut in South Africa, we delve deeper into this latest offering from Renault. I spent time sampling it in the ever-stunning province of KwaZulu-Natal.

The Renault Captur is available in two variants — Zen and Intens — both of which feature a design that hits all the right notes. The brand has taken a mature approach, mirroring the style of its Clio and Koleos models. This maturity is reflected in the enhanced styling cues, such as the C-shaped rear and front headlights, front and rear protection skid plates and protective moulding.

With a ground clearance of 174mm, the Zen model comes with 17” steel wheels with stylish covers, while the top-of-the-range Intens is equipped with Bahamas black diamond-cut alloys of the same size. Both variants come in six colours: ivory white, marine blue, mercury silver, oyster grey, passion red and ocean blue. The Intens model adds an extra touch of appeal with a unique bi-tone shade.

The maturity of the new Renault Captur is also provided for by the increased dimensions compared with the outgoing model. Its overall length has been stretched by 107mm to 4 228mm, its height by 7mm to 1 573mm, and the wheelbase has seen an increase of 62mm to 714mm. All the gains in dimensions have resulted in enhanced interior space.

On entering the Renault Captur, there is a sense of familiarity, particularly if you’re acquainted with the Clio. But there is a noticeable increase in the level of sophistication and quality compared to the previous model.

The Zen variant comes with a 7” touchscreen, while the range-topping Intens model boasts a larger 9.3” display. Both systems support two USB ports, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, radio and navigation. The Intens also features an Arkamys Auditorium system for a premium audio experience.

Moving on to the interior specifications, the entry-level Zen is outfitted with cloth seats, a foam steering wheel, a reverse camera with front and rear sensors, and keyless entry. Meanwhile, the Intens model, which we tested at the launch, comes equipped with an E-shifter, wireless phone charger, blind spot detection, electronic parking brake with hold assist, rear privacy glass, digital instrument cluster, heated leather steering wheel, black TEP with black velvet mosaic motif, and premium seat foam.

The Intens model also offers four USB ports (two in the front and two at the back).

There is enough room for five grown-ups to sit comfortably, further complemented by a sizable boot space rated at 404 litres that most families will find helpful. An additional 536 litres is available by sliding the rear bench 16cm forward.

Looking at the Captur’s closest competitors, the Volkswagen T-Cross, Haval Jolion and Hyundai Venue; these come with 455 litres, 430 litres and 343 litres, respectively.

Under the bonnet, the Zen and Intens models are powered by a sprightly 1.3-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 113kW and 270Nm of torque. Although these figures may seem modest on paper, the engine provides ample power on the road, delivering impressive acceleration from the get-go.

The precise steering, well-damped ride quality and generous levels of refinement make for a confident driving experience. Some wind noise creeps into the cabin at highway speeds, but this is hardly a dealbreaker.

Regarding safety features, the Captur scored a five star Euro NCAP safety rating and is equipped with six airbags, EBA, ABS, EBD, Hill Start Assist, and Isofix three-point child seat attachments. The Intens variant also offers Lane Departure Warning and Blind Spot Assist for added safety.

The new Renault Captur is a noteworthy addition to the brand’s lineup, offering a well-crafted product that represents a significant step up from the previous model. Its striking design, improved interior, and impressive range of tech features should make it an attractive choice for motorists in the market for a compact SUV — even if it’s somewhat late to arrive at the party.

Prices

• Renault Captur 1.3L Turbo EDC Zen: R454 999

• Renault Captur 1.3L Turbo EDC Intens R499 999

The prices include a five-year or 150 000km mechanical warranty, a three-year or 45 000km service plan, and a six-year anti-corrosion warranty. The service interval is at 15 000km or every 12 months.