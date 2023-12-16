Outgoing Tiguan is still a charmer

Standing the test of time: Our first of six months with the outgoing Tiguan shows it offers good performance and a comfortable ride.

This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers.

Get Your Free Account

The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access

- notifications

- the best possible experience Already registered?

Login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits?

Explore our subscription offers

We spent time with the outgoing model as the third generation waits in the wings