Value-for-money Haval H7 is rugged and luxurious but slightly unresponsive

Unorthodox: The Haval H7 resembles its sister brand Tank and does not fit in line with the looks of the H6 and Jolion.

At first glance, I found the Haval H7 to be a very odd looking vehicle.

Since Haval introduced South Africans to its range in 2021, it has released the Jolion, Jolion Pro, the H6 and H6 GT, all of which were stylish, modern SUVs, with the Pro looking extra sporty and the H6 GT resembling the Lamborghini Urus.

GWM also brought in the Tank range, which were meant to be rugged off-roaders.

I was therefore slightly confused when the H7 was released and it didn’t look like a more premium version of the H6 but rather as if it came from the Tank family.

It’s big and boxy, with no sharp features that are going to turn heads. It has rounded headlights that are dented deep into the grille on each side and taillights that start off thin, but eventually also get rounded out to bring the ruggedness of the exterior together.

The roof rails make sense on this vehicle because of its squared-off shape and deeply sculpted side profile.

I was surprised at the look at first, feeling as if it just didn’t fit what we were used to seeing from Haval. It wanted to part from the elegant dynamism of the H6 but I couldn’t understand why it would make the vehicle look this rugged when GWM already has a brand for that.

It almost felt like an overlap between the Tank and Haval brands but this is supposed to be the flagship model from Haval.

After two or three days, however, the look begins to grow on you. It also made me realise that the brand has huge confidence. It is not limited to producing vehicles that look a certain way, but can be unorthodox, and still keep the consumer satisfied.

I say that because the interior is exactly what I expected. It’s what we have come to expect from Haval: plush, posh and perfect. Huge leather seats in the front that are heated, a fully leather steering wheel, a clean and neat dashboard, a fully digital instrument cluster and a floating 14.6 inch infotainment system.

What I really loved about the interior is that there are certain elements that keep the rugged, boxy feel of the exterior. The gear shifter is designed like those in a fighter jet and the door handles have big screws popping out of them to add to the vehicle’s aesthetic.

The space in the back was more than sufficient for three adults and provided enough comfort as well.

However, for something this big, the car did fall short in terms of boot space. It offers 483 litres, which is significantly less than the H6, which offers 600 litres.

The Haval H7 looks like an off-roader and comes with a variety of modes which will allow the vehicle to do whatever you need when going into the bush.

Well, that is if you opt for the all-wheel-drive variant. The modes available are: Grass/Gravel, Convex Roads, Sand, Snow, Mud and for Sporty, Standard or Economical driving.

Buyers of the 4×4 model will receive a unique off-road mode on their instrument cluster, which offers a low-speed bird’s-eye view of the surroundings, as well as an AI-enhanced image of the surface below the vehicle. This effectively removes the vehicle from the on-screen image and gives the driver the best possible vantage point for technical off-road driving.

If you opt for the two-wheel-drive variant, you won’t be given those crazy features to go off-roading with, but the car will still handle simple gravel and sand due to its high ground clearance.

On the road, the H7 offers a smooth drive and picks up speed very easily when you push your foot down lightly on the accelerator. However, if you need a quick kick to overtake, the 2.0-litre turbocharged engine is slightly unresponsive.

There’s a split second delay between the time you press and when you actually feel the power. This was kind of annoying because it took away from what was a very comfortable driving experience.

For a car of its size, it handles the road very well, but once again, that delay in acceleration handicaps the vehicle on the road.

But by no means is it underpowered. The H7 churns out 170kW of power and 380Nm of torque. Once it gets going, it’s rapid.

One thing nobody can fault Chinese manufacturers on is safety in all their vehicles. GWM have continued this by giving the H7 six airbags and seatbelt safety warnings on both rows of seats.

All models feature electronic stability control, traction control, cornering brake control, ABS brakes with emergency brake assist and even tyre pressure monitoring.

Every H7 also has hill descent control and hill hold control, a USB port for linking a dashcam, reverse radar and a full 360-degree camera system with an additional 180-degree electronically created view of the road surface beneath the vehicle for a 560-degree view.

A full array of advanced driver assistance systems is featured as standard across the Haval H7 range.

While it took some time to get used to the shape of the Haval H7, the interior has the luxury feel we have become accustomed to with the brand’s vehicles.

The exterior gives off love-me-or-hate-me vibes, but there’s no doubt Haval have built a sturdy vehicle that comes in at a modest price point once again.

Available in a two-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive, the former comes in at R601 950 and the latter is priced at R671 950.

There is a hybrid variant that is scheduled to be on sale this quarter at R730 950.

I just find it unbelievable how the Chinese manufacturers are managing to give this much in a vehicle at such affordable prices.

However, I still find it hard to look past the unresponsive nature in my verdict. Perhaps it is best to wait for the hybrid version but that means adding another R60 000 to the budget.