Outgoing Audi Q3 a sensational drive; the new generation will bring better features

Audi expanded its popular Q3 range in September 2024 to include diesel variants that have two-litre turbocharged diesel engines and some mild upgrades.

The German manufacturer also revealed the new generation Q3 in June, which will go on sale in Europe later this year and in South Africa in 2026.

The Mail & Guardian had the outgoing Audi Q3 35TDI Sportback Black Edition on test for a week and it was the perfect appetiser to get us ready for the new Q3.

The Q3 Black Edition is an attractive car from the outside. We had it in pulse orange, which might not work on other vehicles but really allows the external features of the Q3 to burst into life.

The black exterior mirror housing and blacked out badges also make the vehicle pop a little bit more than the regular TDI and TFSI variants.

The drive

It’s difficult to fight German engineering when it comes to drivetrains.

The Audi Q3 35TDI variants are no different. The two litre turbocharged engine is tied to Audi’s seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission and pushes out 110kW of power and 340Nm of torque.

The Q3 features a MacPherson strut front suspension and a four-link rear axle with separate spring and damper arrangement. Audi drive select also allows the driver to adjust the suspension for different driving modes.

The engine, gearbox and the suspension make the drive capable and comfortable. It also feels extremely smooth and the high torque figure makes overtaking very easy.

Travelling along various highways in Gauteng, and as comfortable as I was driving this vehicle, it was also a lot of fun to drive.

Because of the compact nature of the Q3, the bendy highways were a breeze and allowed me to express myself.

Audi claims a fuel figure of 4.9 litres/100km. I managed 5.5 litres/100km, but also had to endure some terrible traffic on the N1 which didn’t help that figure at all.

I was really impressed.

I was even more impressed when I saw that the new Q3 will feature an improved suspension and a diesel plug-in hybrid that will provide 119km full electric driving range.

The new Q3 will also be available in an all-wheel-drive variant.

Interior and safety

The interior had the sporty feel that you would expect from the Audi Q3 Black Edition, but there were certain aspects that I felt needed work.

For starters, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto were only available on a wired connection, so I had to make sure that I dragged my USB into the vehicle at all times.

The only other complaint I had is the vehicle lacked atmosphere on the inside. For such a sporty and compact looking vehicle, the interior felt plain.

But I will give Audi props for keeping buttons below the infotainment system and making it simple for the driver.

The sport steering wheel and sport seats make the interior extremely comfortable as well.

After seeing the interior of the new Q3 that is coming next year, I have no worries that Audi has intentions to make that interior more exciting and with nicer dash and door materials, even more drivercentric and more technologically advanced.

The old gear shift will also be updated to make the cabin more pleasing to the eye.

In terms of safety, the Audi Q3 has an array of features such as a rear-view camera, parking aid plus and six airbags.

Verdict and looking forward

The outgoing Q3 was really about a seamless driving experience that also included fun dynamics, but I felt the interior of the vehicle did not keep up with the vibrant exterior.

The incoming Q3 looks like it does a much better job at matching the interior and exterior and is likely to be an exciting prospect for South Africans.

The current Audi Q3 is priced from R740 100 and the 35TDI Sportback Black Edition that was tested comes in at R934 050.