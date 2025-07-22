Isuzu D-Max X-rider: Comfortable and stable in all conditions

When it comes to double-cab bakkies in South Africa, we always think of three brands: Isuzu, Ford and Toyota.

There are now more entries into the market such as LDV and BYD, but the original workhorses are what South Africans have come to know and love.

The Mail & Guardian had the Isuzu D-Max X-rider on test for a week.

It is very stylish from the outside with black accents on the grille, side-steps and a roll-bar. This allows the Isuzu D-Max X-rider to express itself and stand out for its looks. The aggressive nature of the exterior helps the vehicle maintain that big and bullyish bakkie feeling.

Stepping inside the bakkie, you are treated to a very comfortable experience: leather upholstery with red stitching and nice red designs along the dash.

But I did have a small issue with how unresponsive the infotainment system was. It felt as if I had to really push the screen for it to process what I was trying to do. Luckily for Isuzu, it hasn’t packed too much into the infotainment system, so it was not an inconvenience at all.

When you get to drive the Isuzu D-Max X-rider, you begin to understand why these bakkies sell like hotcakes.

The 1.9 litre turbodiesel engine delivers 110kW of power and 350Nm of torque, and while those are not the most boastful figures, it certainly is enough to get you through when cruising at the national speed limit.

It’s not exactly refined, but it is a 4×4 bakkie at the end of the day and the six-speed automatic gearbox is effortless. You will experience a touch of turbolag, but handling wise, even for a bakkie, there was very little body roll around bendy roads.

You also have the option of off-roading with all the necessary features such as 4L and 4H that will make off-roading an easy task for the Isuzu D-Max X-rider.

The suspension is also tuned for both on-road and off-road driving, so that does make the drive on this vehicle comfortable no matter where you are.

In terms of safety, the Isuzu D-Max X-rider includes multiple airbags — driver and front passenger airbags, front side airbags, curtain airbags and a driver’s knee airbag.

Additionally, it features a rear view camera with rear sensors and cruise control.

Ultimately, this bakkie is comfortable and stable in any condition. It doesn’t discriminate or is not specifically built for one thing or another.

It also feels solid and like a proper workhorse.

The Isuzu D-Max X-rider starts from R652 500 and goes all the way up to R757 800.