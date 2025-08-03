Omoda fixes initial shortcomings of the C5 X Series

When Omoda entered the South African market in 2023 with the C5, it turned heads with its striking looks and how many features were present in a car selling for under R500 000.

However, one thing many of us were skeptical about was Omoda’s decision to pair a 1.5 litre turbocharged engine to a CVT gearbox. While it didn’t make it a bad car, the CVT in the crossover contributed lazy initial throttle response and jerkyness.

But Omoda recently released the C5 X Series, which is not a special edition of the original C5, just a refreshed version of the model with light aesthetic changes and improvements to the gearbox and suspension.

The marque has ditched the CVT for a dual-clutch transmission (DCT) gearbox in the C5 X Series but it must be noted that the CVT is still present in the C5 Style and Street variants which are available at a lower price.

The DCT allows for rapid gear shifts, which enhances performance and gets rid of that lazy initial throttle response as the vehicle is always primed to shift into the next gear.

This improvement also allows easier overtakes on the highway and makes the vehicle a pleasure to drive.

The improved suspension also contributes to the silky-smooth drive that the C5 X Series provides.

Omoda has moved from the beam axle suspension to a rear multi-link suspension. The beam axle suspension is where a single beam connects the wheels on opposite sides of the vehicle.

This design is commonly found in heavier vehicles and is a dependent suspension, meaning that the movement of one wheel directly affects the other, while the multi-link suspension is an independent suspension that uses multiple control arms to connect the wheel hub to the vehicle’s chassis.

This means that the C5 X Series has more precision when it comes to handling, ride comfort and stability.

I enjoyed driving the C5 X Series more than the initial Chinese vehicles, which all used the CVT gearboxes, although the figures around power and torque remained the same. It was easier to access the vehicle’s power without feeling as if I was dragging the engine.

In terms of fuel consumption, Omoda claims 6.9 litres/100km. I managed 8.1 litres/100km, which is far above that figure, but it went down to around 7.5 litres/100km on the open road.

On the outside, Omoda has not done too much. It has redesigned the front fascia to give the vehicle a sportier look. The diamond matrix grille is more polished and the headlights have been restyled, while the daytime running lamps have been sculpted for a more dynamic look.

The brand has tried to bring the looks of the C5 more in line with the flagship C9. I feel this is good for the C5, and Omoda, because it speaks to building brand identity as it continues to expand in South Africa.

On the inside, the cabin is tech heavy, clean, modern and comfortable.

The dual 10.25-inch screens across the front feed into the stylish interior and integrate into the cabin effortlessly.

You also have a sunroof and some very nice ambient lighting in the cabin.

Verdict and pricing

Omoda has listened to feedback on the original C5 and produced a much more refined and better driving experience in the C5 X Series.

After passing 1 000 vehicle sales for the month of June, it’s easy to predict that the C5 X Series will be the one of the brand’s biggest sellers going forward, especially because the brand has kept the price so competitive.

The C5 X Series is available in two variants: the C5 Lux X and the Elegance X. The former is priced at R425 900 and the latter at R465 900.

The C5 X Series comes with a five-year/150 000km warranty, five-year/70 000km service plan and a 10-year/1 million kilometre engine warranty as part of the standard price.