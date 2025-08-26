Outgoing Volvo XC60 Recharge leaves me wondering how impressive the facelift will be

In June, Volvo announced that its mid-sized SUV, the XC60, had officially become its best-selling car of all time, with over 2.7 million units sold worldwide.

In July, the manufacturer announced that the XC60 would be getting a facelift in South Africa in the next few months, with a more premium interior and better features.

What has made the XC60 special since its introduction in 2008 is that it appealed to a wide range of drivers who value safety, quality and a premium driving experience.

Initially built exclusively in Europe, the XC60 later became the first global Volvo model to be produced in China. In 2018, it was named World Car of the Year.

The Mail & Guardian got to test the pre-facelift T8 Recharge — the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version of the XC60.

Volvo has taken its newer cars, like the EX30 and EX90, to new heights in terms of looks but this outgoing XC60 is still a very attractive car.

It keeps the identity of a classic Volvo along the front and back of the vehicle with the badge directly in the middle of the grille. There are no door handles that pop out or the kind of striking features that make heads turn wherever you go, but the neatly and simply done exterior serves its purpose.

Sometimes, an overdone exterior works, but with the XC60, it’s a case of less is more.

The interior

The styling of the interior really brings out what the XC60 is about. I mentioned simplicity on the exterior and the leather-free interior exudes that without sacrificing class.

Initially, the wool-blend upholstery does feel strange, simply because you are opening the door and expecting to see leather seats.

However, when you step back and actually admire the interior, it just makes sense because of the way it ties everything together.

The driftwood finishes, coupled with a neatly stitched leather dashboard, plus these seats, gives the car a natural, earthy feel.

The panoramic sunroof adds to the natural atmosphere when you remove the cover and let the sunlight in.

Despite the natural flow of the vehicle, it still has heated and cooled seats and a steering-wheel heater.

One thing that wowed me with the XC90 model I had earlier this year was the handcrafted crystal gear shifter. I was excited to see that Volvo had placed it in the XC60 as well.

The 9-inch infotainment system is slightly stashed away, so it was not ergonomic when using the screen, but it didn’t present too many problems. Fortunately, the facelift will bring an 11-inch infotainment screen.

I also like that there are some buttons in this model, allowing you to at least change tracks and raise volume when you need to without having to go to the touchscreen.

Earthy tone: The interior of the Volvo XC60

The drive

The Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge offers a 2 litre turbocharged petrol engine that works with an 18.8 kilowatt-hour battery and 107kW electric motor mounted on the car’s rear axle.

All of these complicated terms combine and, when they work together, they produce 355kW of power and 709Nm of torque.

The battery can also produce up to 75km of all-electric range, as tested and, if you plug the car into a wall socket, it will take approximately 10 hours to charge the battery from 10%.

However, if you need a quick charge, it’s better to go to a charging station.

I managed over 900km on the vehicle, but charged it twice at home during the period I had it.

In terms of the drive, you can drive it in full EV mode, you can hold the battery and drive just on petrol, you can charge the battery while driving or you can just drive in hybrid mode, which is the most economical.

I mostly drove in hybrid mode and the car was extremely swift off the mark, with a lot of power, but it never felt overwhelming.

At the end of the day, it is a family car and the calming presence of the interior mixed with the comfortable and smooth drive that the Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge provides leaves no holes in your heart for added performance.

The standard air suspension offers a supple ride quality and the light steering contributes to the comfortable driving experience.

In the mornings and evenings, it kept me warm with the seat and steering-wheel heaters while it was soft and a pleasure to drive.

All charged up: The XC60 has an 18.8kWh battery.

Safety

Volvos are known for their safety and the XC60 is no different.

It has earned a five-star Euro NCAP rating for its adult and child occupant safety and safety assistance systems.

Key safety features include Volvo’s City Safety system, including pedestrian and cyclist detection, pilot assist for semi-autonomous driving, blind spot information system with steer assist and lane keeping aid. These active and passive safety technologies contribute to its reputation as one of the safest SUVs available.

One gripe I had with the XC60 is its sensitivity in smaller parking spots. Thanks to my narrow garage, the car beeped as loudly, as if I was about to take the bumper out, when I was parking. Although I was reversing out with no objects close to the car, it also hit the emergency brakes once.

I feel like those oversensitive sensors just make the driver nervous at times.

Verdict

The Volvo XC60 sells at R1 314 000 for the Plus Dark model and goes up to around R1 390 000 for the Ultimate Bright model.

This is extremely reasonable for the product that you are getting, the comfort offered and the premium driving experience.

No doubt that this car is impressive, but when Volvo releases the facelift later this year and we see an even more plush interior and better technology, I can only imagine that the XC60 will be taken to the next level.