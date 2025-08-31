Refreshed Isuzu MU-X incorporates style into its durable nature

Tough and rugged: The MU-X Onyx XT 4x4 A/T has a bold, sporty exterior

Isuzu has refreshed its MU-X and, while most of the changes to the previous model released in 2017 are cosmetic, they are also most welcome.

The Mail & Guardian had the top-of-the-range MU-X Onyx XT 4×4 A/T for a week and tested it on both tarred roads and a tricky 15km gravel and sand road.

But we’ll get to that later. For now, I want to focus on the styling that Isuzu has incorporated into its flagship SUV.

Isuzus are always built tough and durable but no one has ever exclaimed: “Did you see that Isuzu?”

This is where I feel the manufacturer has come a long way with the new MU-X.

The bold, striking exterior begins with a new bumper, a large grille, a redesigned Isuzu badge and a very sharp and aggressive headlamp cluster. This gives the front of the vehicle a futuristic look.

The back keeps the style going with an updated bumper, the introduction of a mid-level spoiler and new badging, which gives it a sporty edge.

The MU-X Onyx XT comes with a range of distinctive design elements, including a gloss-black grille finish, metallic light magnetite bumper, gloss-black roof rails and Onyx-black side mirrors. The XT badging on the grille and bodywork further enhance the vehicle’s striking appearance.

The black 20-inch alloy wheels on the MU-X Onyx A/T topped it all off. However, other variants come with white 18-inch alloys that don’t make the vehicle stand out quite as much.

On the exterior, it’s as if Isuzu has beefed up the car but refined it at the same time.

The black 20-inch alloy wheels on the MU-X Onyx A/T adds a sporty edge to the exterior

The interior

The interior features comfortable leather seats and a fine dashboard which has a nine-inch infotainment system in the middle that supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The screen is not the most responsive but it does do exactly what it’s supposed to.

What I do like is that Isuzu has not put too much reliance on the screen and the climate control buttons are below the infotainment system.

The Isuzu MU-X also has a semi-digital cluster as analogue dials are maintained for the fuel gauge and rev counter.

Features exclusive to the MUX Onyx XT are ambient lighting, red stitching on the leather seats and piano-black trim for the steering wheel. This adds to the stylish nature of the vehicle and the combination of red and black maintains its sporty edge.

The MU-X is a seven-seater SUV. When all seven seats are up, the second row offers enough space for adult occupants with a ton of head- and legroom and, while the third row also offers a decent amount of space, it is more suitable for children.

When the third row of seats is folded away, the boot space is immense. It comes with a rubber mat that stretches across the boot that makes it easy to transport messy items without having to worry.

My 20-litre water bottle leaked onto the mat but it was super easy to just pull it out and throw the water off without worrying about dampness inside the vehicle.

The Isuzu MUX has a comfortable interior

The drive

The Isuzu MU-X comes in two engine sizes: a 1.9 turbodiesel and a three-litre turbodiesel.

We were in the three-litre turbodiesel that is paired to a six-speed automatic gearbox. This variant is a 4×4 as well and delivers 140kW and 450Nm of torque.

I did notice that this vehicle is slightly sluggish off the mark and also takes a bit of time to pick up speed after gear changes but, once you move towards 100km/hour, the vehicle holds its own very well. It doesn’t struggle at higher speeds and, although the three-litre diesel is sufficient, it just drags a little bit, lacking refinement, but then again, this is an Isuzu, tough and rugged.

Isuzu has updated the suspension on the refreshed MU-X with larger diameter shock absorbers, which makes it feel way more certain and settled on the road.

The vehicle took me to the Wanderers Stadium and back for two days during the South African Invitational Padel and through the peak traffic in Johannesburg and the mix of highway driving, and it performed very well once it got going.

But it does its best driving off-road. While I didn’t do much heavy-duty off-roading in the MU-X, I did venture to Rosemary Hill, east of Pretoria.

This required taking a 15km dirt road, which was slightly tricky and had its fair share of gravel and sand.

Luckily, this is an adventure vehicle and I could just engage the 4H setting — and this is where that absorbent suspension shone.

I could maintain high speeds and still feel as if I was cruising on tarmac. The high ground clearance also meant that I didn’t have an issue with stones. The MU-X is commanding on this sort of terrain and makes the dirt feel like, well, dirt.

I love that it is also fun to drive on these surfaces. You feel safe and comfortable, but it doesn’t shy away from the odd bump and jump here and there. As I said earlier, it’s not the most refined vehicle, but it was never meant to be.

For a car of its size, the fuel consumption of around 8.6 litres/100km was fair.

Safety

In terms of safety, the lower-spec variants have a reverse camera while the LSE and Onyx XT models gain a 360-degree camera system which offers multiple, selectable viewing angles. This includes an innovative underfloor view that allows the driver to accurately guide the vehicle around obstacles, further enhancing 4×4 capability and safety.

Other safety features on the Onyx XT include autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring and lane departure warning.

As in many vehicles I test, I found the lane departure warning feature to be too sensitive and would sometimes find myself in a wrestling match with the steering wheel.

Verdict

The range-topping Isuzu MU-X Onyx XT is the first Isuzu to go for over R1 million in South Africa but it’s difficult to argue against the price when you look at its competitors, such as the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Everest, which are in the same bracket.

The car is durable, strong and tough. These have always been strengths of Isuzu but the new sense of style that the brand has managed to incorporate into the MU-X gives it more presence among those competitors.

Models and pricing

1.9 Ddi MU-X LS 4×2 A/T R752 300

3.0 Ddi MU-X LS 4×2 A/T R852 600

3.0 Ddi MU-X LS 4×4 A/T R939 500

3.0 Ddi MU-X LSE 4×2 A/T R886 700

3.0 Ddi MU-X LSE 4×4 A/T R973 700

3.0 Ddi MU-X Onyx XT 4×4 A/T R1 026 800