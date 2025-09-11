More vehicle recalls in 2025 than in previous years, says National Consumer Commission

The BMW X3, which is manufactured in South Africa, is one of the vehicles that was recalled. (BMW Press Group)

Last week, the National Consumer Commission (NCC) notified the public that major brands including BMW, Ford, Hino and Volkswagen had issued recalls on a number of their vehicles.

Volkswagen recalled the VW Polo, which was made available from 19 to 23 May 2025, because the rear axle was not bolted to the body with the necessary torque. This can lead to bolts detaching and, in the worst case, dislodgement of the rear axle and loss of control when driving.

Hino recalled the 500 Bus Series after the vehicles were manufactured with a drag link that was not torqued correctly, and in some cases with split pins missing. These components are critical to the steering system and this fault may cause a loss of steering control while the bus is in motion.

BMW recalled the locally built X3 in which the two outer head restraints on the rear seats were not manufactured correctly. This means that in the event of an accident, it may not provide the required protection.

Ford recalled its Mustang vehicles that were made available from 2021 to 2022 over a low pressure fuel pump. Loss of fuel pressure and flow can result from internal contamination of the jet pump, particularly in low fuel conditions, and from reduced internal clearances of the fuel pump, leading to increased internal friction and sensitivity to vapour lock. This may cause a loss of fuel delivery to the engine and result in an engine stalling.

Ford also recalled its Transit Custom vehicles that were made available between 2024 and 2025 over an airbag defect.

All the vehicles were recalled on 1 September, but Ford also recalled 33 vehicles on 18 August. The manufacturer then issued a notice earlier this week recalling 1.9 million vehicles worldwide over faulty rearview cameras.

In July, the National Consumer Commission issued a statement in which VW recalled 159 Golf 8 R2.0 TSI 7 speed DSG 235 KW and Golf 8 GTI 2.0 TSI 7 speed DSG 180 KW vehicles sold between 16 April 2025 and 30 June 2025, Volvo recalled the XC90 plug-in hybrid and Hino recalled 6 739 vehicles.

In August, Nissan also recalled Qashqai models made available September 2021 to April 2024 and Citroen recalled the C4, DS4, and DS5 vehicles sold between 2009 and 2016.

There has “certainly been more vehicle recalls compared to previous years”, the NCC’s spokesperson, Phetho Ntaba, told the Mail & Guardian.

“The NCC has been communicating product recalls. We have also noticed that some product recalls gain more traction on social media. This could be due to the product or brand’s popularity,” she said.

But Ntaba declined to comment on whether the defects being found in these vehicles were down to human or machine error. She said suppliers would need to comment on this.

Much of the assembly process in vehicle production is done by robots, which can experience programming faults, mechanical failures or have problems with their sensing and control systems, although they are designed for precision.

Ford South Africa corporate and communications manager Duduzile Nxele said the company has more than doubled its team of safety and technical experts in the past two years.

“Some of the experts’ most meaningful actions include additional testing, rigorous process discipline and new technical expertise, and testing to failure,” Nxele said.

“We believe this approach will lead to systemic and lasting positive change and help us reach world-class levels for quality, safety and customer satisfaction — and we will continue to go the extra mile to help protect customers in South Africa.”

Ford does not forecast a dip in sales with specific reference to the Mustang recalls, Nxele added, although the awareness raised on social media can affect brand reputation.