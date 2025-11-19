Review: The MG3 is a new stylish option for students

Can you hatch it? The MG3 is a worthy contender in the B-segment

In a world dominated by SUVs, it’s refreshing to drive a hatchback or sedan once in a while.

It feels even better when a car creates a feeling of nostalgia within you, which is what the MG3 did for me.

I was surprised that MG Motor South Africa decided to launch an entry-level hatchback into the country when we all know that the VW Polo Vivo and Suzuki Swift have established dominance over the market. But it was also nice to see that MG is not going to just play in the budget SUV space.

For consumers, it’s always good to have options no matter which segment you want to buy in.

MG has reported just under 2 000 sales in six months since re-entering the market.

When the MG3 arrived in my driveway, I was excited to hop into a little hatchback and move around like I did when I was a student. The car is definitely stylish enough for a young person.

From the outside, the MG3 has a bold and characterful design language.

It’s aggressive in the front, due to the “sharkline” profile that the MG3 has been given.

The design also falls in line with other models like the HS and Cyberster, which maintains the identity of the brand and I love to see that. I want to know that I am looking at a MG when I drive past one.

The back of the car maintains the aggressive aura, but a really stylish yet fun design has to be the 16-inch alloys that are a playful nod to the “teledial” wheels reminiscent of Italian sports cars.

The interior

The MG3 comes in a few variants. We were in the luxury variant and it was extremely impressive on the inside.

There’s two screens; one acting as the digital cluster and the other as the infotainment system. It’s not the biggest of screens (7 inch driver display and 10.25 inch infotainment), but it’s proportionate to the car’s size.

I also found that to be extremely satisfying, because while it keeps the car stylish, it allows you to embrace the feeling of a small car.

The Luxury model has leather upholstery and a six-speaker sound system which makes it a very comfortable cabin to be in.

The interior of the MG3

The drive, the price and the experience

This is where things get quite interesting for me.

The MG3 is available in three drivetrains and four variants: a 1.5 MT Comfort (R269 900), 1.5 CVT Comfort (R309 900), 1.5 CVT Luxury (R344 900) and a 1.5 HEV (R469 900).

Now at R269 900, the MG3 comes in cheaper than the entry Polo Vivo model and is also in and around the price of the top spec Suzuki Swift model.

We were in the 1.5 CVT luxury, which is priced at R344 900, but I almost wished I had the manual variant, because it would have been nice to feel what most consumers will buy.

The car brought nostalgia because my wife and I discussed what a fantastic vehicle it is for a student.

I loved my Polo Vivo back when I was at university, but this might have been a great option if it was around. It has comfort, safety and is also stylish. The six-speaker sound system would have also been useful for the long drives I had to endure back when I was at university.

It would have also been useful for the times my friends and I chilled out in the parking lot and listened to music, because that was the best thing we could do at the time, mainly because our pockets didn’t allow us to go anywhere.

In that sense, it is perfect for a student.

But how does it drive and how good is the fuel consumption?

The 1.5 litre engine delivers 81kW of power and 142Nm of torque for both the manual and CVT transmissions.

This is also partly why I wish I had the manual. The CVT was not terrible, but it does drag and takes a lot of time to pick up speed when you need it. However, in urban areas and when cruising on the highway, there were no issues.

In terms of fuel consumption, I found myself between 5.5 litres/100km and 6.7 litres/100km depending on the driving mode and whether it was on the open road or in an urban setting.

MG claims that it gets even better in the Hybrid+ variant as it returns 4.3 litres/100km, but that model is priced more towards the R500 000 mark and is not really going to be the version that is seen on the road.

Verdict

The MG3 is a great addition to the B-segment market and has the potential to really give cars like the VW Polo Vivo and Suzuki Swift a run for its money due to the price point.

It’s something that should really be considered by students and first time car owners who want some style and comfort. The CVT can be frustrating, so if you don’t mind sacrificing some of the luxury features for a manual drivetrain, then that would be my pick, plus it will save you a good amount of money.