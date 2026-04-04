‘Project Hail Mary‘ finds humour in the void

There’s a version of Project Hail Mary that you might think you’re getting when you walk into the cinema. A high-concept, hard science-fiction survival story in the mould of The Martian. One man, alone in space, using intellect and ingenuity to stay alive against impossible odds. And to be fair, that film does exist here. But it’s only part of the story.

What Project Hail Mary actually reveals itself to be is something far more disarming: a surprisingly warm, often funny and quietly emotional film about companionship, even in the most unlikely of circumstances.

Ryan Gosling stars as Ryland Grace, a middle-school science teacher and former molecular biologist who awakens aboard a spacecraft with no memory of who he is or how he got there.

It’s a clever narrative device that allows the audience to piece together the stakes alongside him. As fragments of his memory begin to return, Grace learns that Earth is facing an existential threat tied to a mysterious organism affecting the Sun. His mission, it becomes clear, is humanity’s last roll of the dice.

That premise alone would be enough to sustain a compelling sci-fi thriller. But directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller take the story in a direction that gives it a distinct personality.

Without veering into spoiler territory, what begins as a solitary survival narrative gradually evolves into something closer to a buddy comedy. Albeit one set light-years away from Earth.

The dynamic at the heart of that shift is easily the film’s greatest strength. It injects humour, tension and genuine emotional weight into a story that might otherwise have felt clinically procedural.

There’s a sense of curiosity and playfulness in how the film explores communication, trust and cooperation across fundamentally different forms of life. It’s here that Project Hail Mary finds its soul. Gosling, for his part, does a remarkable job carrying the film. For long stretches, he has little to work with beyond his own performance and the technical wizardry around him, yet he never lets the energy dip.

He leans into Grace’s everyman qualities including the confusion, the fear and the occasional panic while still maintaining the kind of charm that has made him one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars. It’s a delicate balance and one he handles with ease.

The film also benefits from a strong supporting turn by Sandra Hüller as Eva Stratt, the no-nonsense government official orchestrating the mission back on Earth.

Hüller, best known for Anatomy of a Fall, brings a steely resolve to the role, grounding the film’s more speculative elements with a sense of urgency and pragmatism. Her scenes provide a useful counterweight to the isolation of space, reminding us of what’s at stake.

Visually, the film makes a strong case for the big-screen experience. The scale of space is rendered with an impressive sense of grandeur and the design of the spacecraft and surrounding environments feels both imaginative and believable. It’s the kind of film where the extra cost of an IMAX ticket doesn’t feel like a luxury so much as a recommendation.

That said, Project Hail Mary isn’t without its flaws. For all its strengths, the film does begin to overstay its welcome in the final stretch. It’s not simply a matter of runtime. There are longer films that feel far more economical. The issue here is pacing.

The narrative reaches a natural conclusion point, only to continue unfolding through a series of extended epilogues that dilute some of the emotional impact built up earlier.

There are also moments where the science, while central to the film’s identity, asks for a degree of suspension of disbelief.

For some viewers, that may prove distracting. But for others, it’s a small price to pay for a story that is ultimately more interested in hope than strict plausibility.

Because that’s what lingers long after the credits roll. Beneath the equations, the astrophysics and the ticking clock, Project Hail Mary is a film about connection.

About the idea that even in the vast emptiness of space, cooperation and empathy can bridge seemingly insurmountable divides.

In an era where blockbuster filmmaking often leans heavily on familiar intellectual property, there’s something refreshing about a film like this. It’s ambitious, original in spirit and willing to take tonal risks. It doesn’t get everything right, but it gets enough right to make the journey worthwhile.

If you’re willing to embrace its blend of science, sentiment and spectacle, Project Hail Mary is well worth the trip.