The Volvo XC60 delivers confidently

The Volvo XC60 T8

The new Volvo XC60 made a huge difference to a recent Cape Town trip. The Volvo provides luxury, a sense of calm, a feeling of solidity and the quiet assurance that this is a car designed to make life easier. The XC60 T8 Recharge Plug-in Hybrid has an air of sophistication.

The Volvo’s familiar 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine is far from ordinary. It delivers a combined output of 340kW and a substantial 709Nm of torque. This midsize luxury SUV is the car for impressive performance, showing effortless urgency rather than overt aggression.

Driving from Cape Town to the picturesque Stellenbosch and Franschhoek, there’s no doubt why this car, among other things, is known for its speed. The XC60 T8 accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in a brisk 4.8 seconds, and does so without drama. There’s no sense of strain; just a seamless surge forward that feels entirely in keeping with Volvo’s understated character. Power delivery is smooth and reassuring, particularly when overtaking or merging from windy roads into Cape Town’s highways.

As a plug-in hybrid with an 18.8kWh lithium-ion battery, the XC60 can travel up to 81km on electric power alone and in everyday driving it is surprisingly committed to doing so.

Under gentle throttle inputs, the car remains in EV mode up to around 90km/h, perfect for suburban streets and stop-start traffic. The transition between electric and petrol power is intuitive and mostly unobtrusive, though a heavy right foot will activate the combustion engine instantly and with conviction.

Juggling multiple power sources can overwhelm the eight-speed automatic transmission. Under abrupt acceleration, it can feel a step behind, shifting too early or hesitating momentarily before settling. It’s a minor blemish rather than a deal-breaker, but noticeable in a vehicle of this calibre and price.

Efficiency, of course, is central to the XC60 T8’s appeal. Volvo quotes a combined consumption figure of 1.6l/100km which is achievable under ideal conditions. This would mean frequent charging, urban driving, and generous downhill stretches.

Once the battery is depleted, consumption rises sharply to around 8.4l/100km, which serves as a reminder that this is a plug-in hybrid that rewards discipline. With a maximum AC charging rate of 6.4kW and no DC fast-charging capability, a full charge takes roughly three hours. Of course, this is manageable but requires planning.

Where the XC60 truly excels is ride quality. This Ultra Dark specification is fitted with air suspension, and it delivers the kind of composure that has long defined Volvo’s best work.

South Africa’s potholed roads, and general uneven surfaces are handled with competence, while the underlying firmness lends confidence when the road begins to twist. The all-wheel-drive system works discreetly in the background, allowing the XC60 to carry surprising pace through corners without hassle. It’s engaging in a way you don’t expect and that’s part of its charm.

Blacked-out exterior details, including the wheels and badging, give it a subtle, modern edge without tipping into excess. The cabin is spacious, comfortable, and deliberately uncluttered, with excellent leather seats and a layout that prioritizes calm and sophistication.

The central infotainment screen dominates the dashboard, though it does betray the car’s age. Its resolution and menu structure may require a period of familiarization, but it is responsive, and functions reliably. The piano-black trim surrounding the screen may not be everyone’s favourite but it works efficiently.

Colour is used sparingly in the cabin, but effectively. The largely monochromatic interior is punctuated by the digital displays and the small Swedish flags stitched into the seats, a quietly proud reminder of the brand’s heritage.

At R1 500 700, the Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge Plug-in Hybrid AWD Ultra Dark is unquestionably expensive. Yet it justifies its price with breadth and it is quick without being shouty. It exudes luxury and indulgence and made my trip to Cape Town a roaring success.

Few SUVs manage to balance performance, comfort, and discretion as convincingly as this one. It’s a refined sleeper of a car, the sort of vehicle that delivers its thrills quietly, confidently, and on its own terms.