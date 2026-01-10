Top picks for cars under R1m in 2025

Hype: Jetour T2 is set to be a favourite in South African in 2026. Photos: Supplied

2025 was a busy year for the automotive industry with seven new brands entering the country. Most of the brands were Chinese and we’ve learnt that these vehicles offer clean packages at affordable prices to the South African market.

Price proposition has become a key factor for consumers and the Mail & Guardian narrowed down the top 13 vehicles in 2025 under R1 million (in no particular order).

Suzuki Swift

The Suzuki Swift came in second place at the 2024 South African Car of the Year awards just behind the BMW X3.

It looks good, has digital air-conditioning controls; front and rear electric windows; electrically adjustable and folding side mirrors; a height-adjustable driver’s seat; an alarm with central locking and rear parking sensors. It also feels extremely smooth on the road thanks to the Z12E 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 60kW of power and 112Nm of torque.

All the features mixed with an incredible drive and amazing fuel consumption means Suzuki hit it out the park with the Swift. It is no coincidence that it has become a top three best-seller in the country.

The Suzuki Swift starts at R219 900 and the GL+ and GLX models are priced at R264 900 and R284 900.

Chery Tiggo 9 and Omoda C9 PHEV

The Chery Tiggo 9

The Chery Tiggo 9 and Omoda C9, whether you take the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) or internal combustion engine, is an incredible car. It’s like a Chinese GLS, or it certainly has that out of pocket luxury aura without really emptying your pocket.

For a car under R1 million, you don’t expect to have things like heated and cooled seats for both the front and backseat passengers, massaging seats for the driver and passenger, rear-window blinds and reclining back seats. It almost feels like too much for the value.

The Omoda C9 is very similar but adds more style and pizazz to its interior and external design. It even adds a button to open doors just to be fancy.

The top of the range Tiggo 9 petrol variant employs a 2 litre turbocharged petrol engine that delivers 187kW of power and 390Nm of torque. The Omoda C9 uses the same engine and delivers 192kW of power and 400Nm of torque.

The power that both PHEVs deliver is something else. Electric motors coupled with a 1.5 litre turbocharged engine allows it to deliver around 450kW of power and 920Nm of torque.

The best part about the PHEV is the range though. You can get up to 1 400km on a full tank and full charge.

The Tiggo 9 just screams value for money when you realise you can jump into one from R689 900. The top of the range petrol variant comes in at R779 900, while the range topping PHEV is priced at R989 900.

The Omoda C9 starts at R785 900 and the PHEV is priced at R999 000 allowing it to just fit into this list.

The Omoda C9 PHEV has over 400kW of power

VW Golf 1.4 TSI

Hello! The Germans are still here.

The mean Golf is historically a winner in South Africa and nothing has changed with this model. It has good looks, a neat and clean interior and a 1.4 litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with an 8-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission that means the car feels firm and confident on the road but tightens up when cornering and is extremely agile without feeling wobbly or uncertain.

We don’t expect anything less from the Golf, but it had me impressed even for the high standards it has set for itself. Starting at R580 900 and going up to R688 100 for the R Line+ model, I don’t think hatches come better than this one.

MG ZS Pro

MG made a comeback in early 2025 with the ZS, HS and the upmarket Cybester. While all the MGs I have tested have been fun and comfortable, the ZS Pro stood out because it also had a sportiness to it. Not in performance, but the way MG styled the interior made me feel like I was sitting in something different. It’s also extremely comfortable and spacious.

MG has also managed to deliver on a seamless drivetrain while incorporating the 1.5 litre turbocharged engine — something most Chinese manufacturers struggle with. The ZS Pro is priced from R397 600 to R431 500, an absolute bargain for the vehicle you are getting.

Jetour T2

I have not tested the Jetour T2 yet but based on the hype around this car, the way it looks and has been advertised in South Africa and even the pricing, it deserves a spot on this list. In some ways, Jetour copied the looks of the Land Rover Defender and made it better.

It also offers a range of off-road capabilities that adds to the diversity of the vehicle. Priced from R569 900 to R679 900, the Jetour T2 is definitely going to be a favourite in South Africa in 2026.

Opel Grandland

The Opel Grandland has to be one of the best cars I tested in 2025. Opel got everything right from styling to driving to comfort with this model. The sharp exterior exudes confidence and allows the Grandland to establish a presence its previous model lacked.

The interior maintains a futuristic design and feels polished and cosy without being overdone.

The Opel Grandland has a 1.6-litre turbocharged engine that delivers 134kW and 240Nm, driving through an automatic transmission. The drive provided a perfect balance on the road with enough speed to get you around without a fuss.

In my initial review of the car, the R789 900 price tag felt like too much for the brand but every time I see one on the road, it takes me back to what an excellent product it is.

Chery Tiggo 7 PHEV

With most of these vehicles, I only get a week. However, I was fortunate enough to have the Chery Tiggo 7 PHEV for two months. I own a Tiggo 7 that has a 1.5 litre turbocharged engine, so I could really feel how superb this car was.

It didn’t feel like my Tiggo 7 but like a whole new car without losing the technology and the style. It is also very powerful with over 250kW of power, but can also go 1200km on a full charge and full tank.

What really makes the Tiggo 7 PHEV incredible is how premium it feels for the price. You can step into one from R619 900 and experience the top of the range model for R679 900.

Less than R700 000 for everything you are getting here almost feels too good to be true.

BYD Shark 6

Finally, a bakkie is on this list.

The BYD Shark 6 was just groundbreaking in 2025. A PHEV bakkie in South Africa that just came in and took on the Ford Raptor with speed, brought a luxury cabin and can do the dirty work just like any other bakkie.

Many people sat in it while I had it on test and marveled at how incredible it was. The best part is that it still managed to sit under R1 million. At R959 900, it’s hard to argue against the BYD Shark 6.

BYD Sealion 6

I consider the BYD Sealion 6 the catalyst for the affordable PHEV apocalypse that we experienced in 2025. It was the first PHEV that came in at under R1 million when it was released in April 2025 and others followed suit soon after. But that is not why it’s on this list.

It is an incredible vehicle. BYDs just feel like a premium Chinese brand when you step into one. The Sealion 6 is no different. From the stitching on the seats to the soft touch materials along the dash and door panels, it offers a captivating yet peaceful environment inside the vehicle.

In terms of the drive, it was as smooth as they come. The vehicle was agile, picked up speed with no turbo lag thanks to the electric motor and didn’t feel like too much at any point. Because the battery is located in the floor of the vehicle, it also makes the car feel more aerodynamic.

The BYD Sealion 6 starts at R639 900 and goes up to R789 900 for the all-wheel-drive variant.

The BYD Sealion 6

BYD Dolphin Surf

BYD really wasn’t here to just take part in 2025. The Dolphin Surf is another revolutionary vehicle in terms of new-energy vehicles. It is also South Africa’s most affordable electric vehicle (EV), priced from R339 900 to R389 900. For an EV, that is incredible.

We have not tested it yet but for an EV that can give you up to 295km of range, looks as stylish as it does and offers great technology, the BYD Dolphin Surf has to be on this list.

Renault Duster

The new Renault Duster launched in 2025. It is now actually a very attractive vehicle.

But for me, what stands out is that while it is an adventure vehicle, it does so well to hold its own on the road and makes driving comfortable no matter where you are.

It’s a bummer that the diesel variant is no longer available, but the 4WD mild hybrid provides an exceptional experience.

It’s a bit odd that the hybrid is only available with a manual gearbox but in a way, it’s different and cool.

The ride quality of the hybrid is extremely comfortable both on the road and off. Usually, with these slightly more compact vehicles, they give you a lot of one and not much of the other.

The Duster is priced from R489 999 to R549 999, which makes it an affordable adventure vehicle that holds its ground anywhere it goes. Therefore, it is in a league where there are no real competitors.

Baic B30e

Stepping away from the PHEV’s and to a more traditional hybrid. The Baic B30e, which will be locally manufactured was one of the more surprising vehicles that wowed me in 2025.

The B30e’s drive really impressed me with how smooth and comfortable it was. It was also extremely powerful delivering over 300kW of power, while maintaining a fuel consumption of below 6 litres/100km.

Besides that, Baic just got the styling spot on for this vehicle, providing a vehicle that is not just affordable, but something people will want.

The Baic B30e starts from R639 900 and goes up to R689 900.