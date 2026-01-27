The Suzuki Dzire is sensible and affordable

The Suzuki Dzire isn’t trying to impress with gimmicks or performance figures. Instead, it focuses on the fundamentals like space, efficiency, safety and value.

Driving the Dzire over the festive season was a joy. There’s something quietly comforting about a car that knows exactly what it is. The Suzuki Dzire has never pretended to be sporty or luxurious.

Instead, it has always leaned into being sensible, affordable and easy to live with. In a country like SA, where people are struggling in a fragile economy, the Dzire makes sense.

Its prices:

Dzire 1.2 GA 5MT: R229 900

Dzire 1.2 GL+ 5MT: R252 900

Dzire 1.2 GL+ CVT: R272 900

Launched in 2025, the latest Swift-based Dzire revealed itself as a small sedan with far more substance than its modest footprint suggests.

Styling — modern and quietly confident

Designing a budget compact sedan in a highly competitive market is no small challenge, and none of the cars in the segment will probably win beauty contests. But, the Dzire is one of the better-looking efforts.

The front end is neat and contemporary, with a wide black grille and just enough chrome to lift the look without losing its modest, yet dignified presence. The slim halogen headlamps do a decent job of keeping things modern, even in the absence of LED technology.

The GL+ model’s 15-inch black alloy wheels make a surprising difference, filling the arches nicely and giving the car a slightly more planted stance than the GA’s 14-inch steel wheels. Around the back, the T-shaped LED taillights and chrome strip across the boot lid give the Dzire a more upmarket appearance than you’d expect in the segment.

Importantly, it no longer looks like “a Swift with a boot”, but rather a cohesive compact sedan in its own right.

Interior and tech: Simple wins

Step inside and anyone familiar with the latest Swift will feel right at home. The wraparound dashboard, logical button layout and refreshingly physical air-conditioning controls are all very Suzuki. It’s intuitive, uncluttered and easy to operate while driving.

For many this would be welcomed in a touchscreen-obsessed world.

The cabin certainly brightens the space but the cloth seats are a questionable choice for a family car. My test vehicle was practically new yet showing faint marks. The latterly introduced darker cloth seats are more practical, especially with kids in the car.

On the tech front, the GL+ trim ticks the important boxes: a 7-inch infotainment screen with wireless and wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a reverse camera, cruise control and a multifunction steering wheel. Smartphone pairing is seamless and once connected, you can largely forget about the system and let Siri or Google handle the heavy lifting.

The audio quality, however, is underwhelming and music lovers will be disappointed.

The drive: Easy, honest and efficient

“Easy to drive” is perhaps the Dzire’s greatest strength. The clutch is light, the steering is user-friendly and the 5-speed manual gearbox slots cleanly. The 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine produces just 60 kW but thanks to the car’s low weight, it feels efficient in urban driving. There’s a faint thrum at idle but it fades into the background once you’re cruising.

Push harder, load it or tackle a steep incline and you’ll work the gearbox a bit more but the Dzire happily and easily maintains freeway speeds. Ride quality is well judged for South African roads, absorbing imperfections without fuss, while the brakes inspire confidence.

Most impressive of all is the fuel consumption. Suzuki claims 4.4 L/100 km for the manual. I’d concur after having had the car over December. Few things are as satisfying as handing a test car back without having to make too much effort to keep the tank levels looking healthy.

Space and comfort: A pleasant surprise

From the outside, the Dzire looks compact but climb into the back and the story changes.

Rear legroom is genuinely impressive for this segment, making it a strong option for families or ride-sharing. Being lanky, I managed comfortably at the back too.

Rear passengers also benefit from air vents, three-point seatbelts and ISOFIX mounts, while the folding centre armrest adds a touch of everyday comfort with your drinks sitting comfortable close by.

The boot is another standout, offering a generous 378 litres of luggage space, supplemented by a 60:40 split-fold rear seat for bulkier loads. For a small sedan, it’s impressively usable.

Safety and ownership peace of mind

Safety is another area where the Dzire punches above its weight. It boasts a five-star adult and four-star child Global NCAP rating, standard ESP, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX mounts and rear parking sensors. The GL+ model’s six airbags further strengthen its appeal, especially for younger or less experienced drivers.

Suzuki’s long warranty and service plan, combined with the brand’s reputation for reliability and strong resale value, round out a compelling ownership proposition.

Verdict

The Suzuki Dzire isn't trying to impress with gimmicks or performance figures. Instead, it focuses on the fundamentals like space, efficiency, safety and value. And it gets them right. The Dzire is a sensible and likeable small sedan. Sometimes, sensible is exactly what you want.