A moving return to the driver’s seat

Efficiency: The Suzuki Across SUV. Photo: Lethabo Temogo, XploreZA

My re-entry into the motoring world began recently in Cape Town at the launch of the newly introduced Suzuki Across SUV — my first time behind the wheel after a long pause.

The Fairest Cape has always been one of my favourite destinations, behind London, New York and Port Louis and it proved the perfect backdrop for a return to the driver’s seat.

Suzuki’s public relations specialists and fleet management team were waiting at the airport with a warm, professional welcome, followed by a seamless transfer to the elegant Vineyard Hotel.

Nestled against lush green slopes and framed by the ever-commanding Table Mountain, the hotel set the tone with a breakfast for the launch that was crafted with precision and hospitality.

As is the rhythm of the packed itineraries, there was barely half an hour to freshen up before the unveiling of the new Across SUV range. The pace heightened the anticipation.

Having observed global automotive launches from my home newsroom during the Covid-19 lockdown years — marvelling at the digital sophistication of events in the 2020s — it was refreshing to witness an in-person launch executed with such finesse and class.

Suzuki delivered an experience that felt effortlessly choreographed from A to Z: a welcome cocktail, curated snacks at the Norval Foundation and the chance to wander through displays of striking sculptures and paintings before the main reveal.

Every detail aligned, reaffirming the brand’s growing confidence and its understanding of what makes a launch memorable.

My return to cars began here, with the Across marketed under the tagline #MoveBetweenWorlds, Cape Town’s beauty and a reminder of why motoring journalism once captured my imagination so completely.

Then the large doors burst open.

In the softened glow of dimmed lights, the main actor of the evening emerged — the silhouette of the Suzuki Across, shrouded beneath its cloth, greeting us with a quiet, almost theatrical presence. No idling. No revving. No manufactured suspense. A calm, confident arrival that held the room in a reverent pause.

Among the coterie of motoring writers and photographers enjoying starters and sipping beverages, Suzuki managing director Teruo Katakawa stepped forward. Introduced by his South African counterpart, he addressed the motoring media: a diverse, close-knit fraternity that thrives on writing, researching and test driving the newest machines to hit our roads.

His remarks were crisp, understated and grounded in the brand’s philosophy. No grandstanding. No over-rehearsed marketing jargon. Just a clear sense of purpose as he prepared to unveil Suzuki’s latest contender in the competitive SUV segment.

With that, the cloth was lifted, revealing the Across in full form, marking not only Suzuki’s next step but my own return to the world of motoring journalism.

The next morning, we took our turns to pick our Across, a white outfit. I paired up with Lethabo Temogo, a 23-year-old freshman stringing for the online XploreZa publication. It was his first time in the Mother City and his debut behind the wheel.

His camera skills proved handy as we set up photographs against the breathtaking landscapes of the Cape, from along the M4 to Cape Point, with a coffee fuel stop at Scarborough, onto to Kommetjie and a déjà vu for me up the risky roads of Chapman’s Peak.

Then we cruised along Noordhoek and Hout Bay and rode down alongside the narrow lanes of the luxury sea-facing flats of Camps Bay, Clifton Beach and Sea Point before switching off at the Canal Walk Waterfront.

It was smooth-sailing, comfortable and a pleasant test drive as Gregory Potter belted out the soulful ballads that made our co-piloting an unforgettable experience.

How did the Across come across?

The hybrid performance of the Suzuki Across, recently launched in South Africa, arrived as a mild hybrid SUV built around Suzuki’s proven K15C 1.5 litre petrol engine paired with a 12V SHVS system.

The Integrated Starter Generator adds 2.2kW and 55Nm during pull away and recovers energy under braking, improving refinement rather than delivering EV style propulsion. It cannot run on electric power alone but it meaningfully smooths stop-start transitions and enhances low-speed response.

Suzuki claims fuel consumption of 5.3 litres/100km, with launch drives returning between 5.0 and

6.3 litres/100km, depending on terrain and driving style. Outputs of 76kW and 137Nm are channelled to the front wheels via a five-speed manual or a new six-speed automatic with paddles.

Performance is adequate rather than athletic but the Across impresses with its quiet cabin, composed ride and confident highway and offramp manners. NVH levels are low, though tyre noise varies with road surface.

Suzuki’s hybrid strategy reflects its Sho Sho Kei Tan Bi philosophy — smaller, lighter, fewer and

more efficient.

The brand is pursuing three hybrid tiers: the affordable SHVS mild hybrid, Toyota-sourced strong hybrids and a new in-house range extender HEV using a compact Z12E engine as a generator, promising exceptional urban efficiency at lower manufacturing cost.

For our discerning buyers, the Across represents Suzuki’s value-driven approach: a refined, efficient and reliable mild hybrid SUV rooted in Japan’s disciplined engineering culture, prioritising real-world

economy over high-performance hybrid theatrics.

Not feted enough, the crème-de-la-crème of the launch — a helicopter ride across this beautiful country of the Cape — seeing Robben Island from the air, the Fifa World Cup Stadium, Table Mountain and their big blue sea that have famously made Cape Town Africa’s numero uno tourist paradise — was more than enough to enjoy a light lunch and get to drive our way back to the airport in an Across.

Our worlds have moved, memorably.

The price tag of up to R400 000 could provide many happy motoring years in comfort and class.