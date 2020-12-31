Subscribe
Subscribe
National

So you think you know the news?

Flowers, signs and balloons are left near a makeshift memorial to George Floyd near the spot where he died while in custody of the Minneapolis police, on May 29, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Kerem Yucel/AFP)
0

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Editorial

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Q&A Sessions: ‘Food is central to every occasion’

Award-winning chef and local legend Dorah Sitole, who spent years as the editor and food editor at True Love magazine, celebrates a culinary journey to savour through her latest book, 40 Years of Iconic Food
Nobhongo Gxolo
Health

Taking stock of a local lockdown

Some Nelson Mandela Bay residents are abiding by restrictions; others are feeling festive
mkhuseli sizani

More top stories

National

So you think you know the news?

Take the M&G's 2020 quiz to test your knowledge of global current affairs
Editorial
Opinion

Fact-based journalism is best

Governments around the world are imitating the work of independent media and repurposing it for propaganda
Kiri Rupiah & Luke Feltham
Opinion

2020 in pictures

Mail & Guardian pictures editor Paul Botes presents some of the most striking images of 2020
Paul Botes
National

The Covid-19 media survival guide

The pandemic hit journalists hard when credible news was most vital. The M&G spoke to newsroom leaders, researchers and stakeholders, who said the only way to sustain the industry is by investing in quality journalism
Sarah Smit
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.