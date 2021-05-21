 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

Mogoeng: God, Israel or fatigue?

Prayer time: Members of the Nederduitse Gereformeerde Kerk synod pray with Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. He has appealed a ruling by the Judicial Conduct Committee that he ventured into politics when he questioned South Africa’s policy on Israel. Photo: Deaan Vivier/Media24
0

If all agree that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has effectively ended his term five months early after revindicating his right to speak freely where others may have felt inhibited, the jury is divided on the significance of the step.

There’s a lot more to this story.

To continue reading, subscribe to the Mail & Guardian.

It pains us to say it, but good journalism costs money to produce, and so we have to reserve some of our stories for Mail & Guardian subscribers with paid-for levels of access to the site only. Like this one, for example.

You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and get access to all our stories and more at this link. And right now, you can get a full year’s worth of unlimited access on all devices for R700.

If you have a current subscription, please login here.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and receive a 40% discount on our annual rate.

Emsie Ferreira

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Mogoeng: God, Israel or fatigue?

The chief justice has effectively vacated office five months early as he appeals an adverse finding on his pro-Israel stance and faces criticism from the legal fraternity over his chairing of Judicial Service Commission interviews
emsie ferreira
National

Pretoria prevaricates on Israel

Cyril Ramaphosa may have signalled a hardening of tone but, like his predecessors, he is unlikely to break the mould on the Palestine-Israel two-state solution
emsie ferreira

More top stories

Coronavirus

Teething problems in first week of national vaccine drive see...

More than 120 000 people got their jabs in phase 2 of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination campaign
Eunice Stoltz
National

Zuma digs up the political past in bid for arms...

The former president argues that if he succeeds in having Billy Downer removed as prosecutor, the charges should be dropped
emsie ferreira
National

Dudu Myeni paid for trips abroad, Noma Mngoma tells Zondo...

Malusi Gigaba’s estranged wife Nomachule Mngoma continued her testimony before the Zondo commission after a security threat hampered proceedings on Thursday evening.
Eunice Stoltz
National

Fence at Cape Town refugee camp removed, leaving people vulnerable

Services provided by the City of Cape Town and the government are gradually drying up
Eunice Stoltz
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×