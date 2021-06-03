 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

Sassa official in fraud probe is promoted

Tender troubles: The chief executive of the South African Social Security Agency, Totsie Memela-Khambula, promoted Themba Matlou to oversee Sassa in KwaZulu-Natal, Free State and Mpumalanga
0

Totsie Memela-Khambula, the chief executive of the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), promoted a senior manager despite the official being implicated in a R1.3-million procurement-related fraud and corruption investigation. 

There’s a lot more to this story.

To continue reading, subscribe to the Mail & Guardian.

It pains us to say it, but good journalism costs money to produce, and so we have to reserve some of our stories for Mail & Guardian subscribers with paid-for levels of access to the site only. Like this one, for example.

You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and get access to all our stories and more at this link. And right now, you can get a full year’s worth of unlimited access on all devices for R700.

If you have a current subscription, please login here.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Sassa official in fraud probe is promoted

Totsie Memela-Khambula has been accused of promoting a senior manager who is implicated in a R1.3m corruption probe
khaya koko
Politics

Mkhize to quit over Covid-19 scandal

Health minister will be gone within two weeks as SIU net closes, say associates
Lizeka Tandwa & Paddy Harper & Athandiwe Saba

More top stories

National

Q&A Sessions: South African DC Comics artist praises parents for...

Loyiso Mkize talks to Bongekile Macupe about joining the DC Universe, the influence of his parents and teachers, and getting up more than falling down
Bongekile Macupe
Politics

Mkhize to quit over Covid-19 scandal

Health minister will be gone within two weeks as SIU net closes, say associates
Lizeka Tandwa & Paddy Harper & Athandiwe Saba
Politics

Ramaphosa insists Digital Vibes matter is ‘on my desk’

But the president told reporters that he would not decide Zweli Mkhize’s future in cabinet before the outcome of the Special Investigating Unit probe
emsie ferreira
Politics

More headaches for Mkhize as public protector lays contempt charge

Health minister failed to appear before the protector three times this year, as the legal challenges against him stack up
Paddy Harper
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×