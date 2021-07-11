More hurdles for Zuma as showdown looms at constitutional court

Jacob Zuma’s plea to the high court in Pietermaritzburg to stay the execution of the constitutional court’s order of arrest failed, “unsurprisingly” as the judge put it, because it lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter in terms of the hierarchy of the court system.
Subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and unlock this story
There’s a lot more to it and we don’t want you to miss out
If a Mail & Guardian story has ever informed your opinion, changed your mind or helped you combat fake news on that WhatsApp group, know that your contribution will help us to keep doing the good journalism that we do.
You’ll also get access to other subscriber-exclusive benefits including, events, newsletters, webinars, and weekly crosswords.
You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian at this link.
If you have a current subscription, please login here.
Log In