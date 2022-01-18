 Subscribe or Login

Five-year drama over Sassa cleaning deal

New allegations of procurement irregularities by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) in KwaZulu-Natal have emerged after it cancelled a R48-million cleaning tender — despite having selected a preferred bidder — and then awarded the work on a day-to-day basis for nearly five years.

Last week Mail & Guardian reported that lawyers for security company Isulabasha Security t/a Ngoza Protection Services had written to Sassa demanding clarity around the award and appeal process for a R181-million, three-year security contract awarded last December.

Paddy Harper
