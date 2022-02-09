‘Rogue’ intelligence cop moved to kidnapping unit

A senior crime intelligence officer, who is himself facing murder, kidnapping and extortion charges, has, since October, being seconded to the newly established crack kidnapping task team.

This has raised questions about the police’s ability to fight the country’s rising kidnapping scourge, and to hold its own to account.

Moreover, the South African Police Service (SAPS) paid R5 910 for Colonel Ismael Dawood to spend the duration of his murder trial, from 24 January to 28 January, in Klerksdorp and in the North West because his alleged crime “originated or resulted from the execution of his duties”.