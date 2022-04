South Africa should be able to plug the gap in the event that its neighbours on the continent experience shortages of agricultural commodities such as maize, wheat and sunflower oil because of supply-chain constraints caused by the Russia-Ukraine war.

Since the war began on 24 February, there have been fears — some of which have already materialised — of a negative impact on global trade networks given that Russia and Ukraine are major exporters of grains, oilseeds, fertilisers and crude oil.