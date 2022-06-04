Subscribe

ANC’s step-aside rule likely to feature in Limpopo declarations

Kingpin: Limpopo ANC’s Danny Msiza
The ANC’s step-aside rule is likely to be a major talking point at the Limpopo conference this weekend, with many of those loyal to outgoing provincial treasurer Danny Msiza taking umbrage over his not being allowed to run for the provincial secretary position. 

Limpopo could become the first province to formally take a stand against the resolution seen as central to the ruling party’s attempts to renew itself in the face of flagging support in recent elections.

Closed sessions at the start of the conference on Friday focused on the organisational report delivered by outgoing provincial secretary Soviet Lakganyane, which dealt with the use of money in the party, the damage caused by the VBS Mutual Bank scandal and the step-aside rule, which stipulates that those facing criminal charges should relinquish their positions until they are cleared.

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

